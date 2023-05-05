Alpha Omega Academy saw its high school track team breaks longstanding school records at the regional meet.
The Lions also advanced athletes in the girls' 4x100, boys' 300-meter hurdle and girls' high jump.
Senior Daniel Dematos clinched the South Region Title as he won the 300-meter hurdle and set a new school record time of 41.16 seconds. He also placed 2nd in the 110mh with 16.20 seconds.
Dematos ran a leg on the boys’ 4x200m relay where he, Noah Weeks, Zach Steffa and Lukas Collier broke a 10-year-old school record by 3 seconds to finish 5th; 8/100 of a second shy of qualifying for the State meet.
Jade Phillip advanced to 4th place in the 300mh in a new personal record. Noah Weeks placed 5th in the Long Jump.
On the girls’ side, Hannah Dunster led the team by advancing to the State meet in the High Jump where she placed 3rd.
Dunster was also part of the 4x100m team with Leinaya Gay, Brianna Greer and Evi Nino who tied the school record to finish second and advance to the State meet. Dunster anchored the girls' 4x400m Nino, Kathryn Peach and Gay who improved their seed time by 10 seconds and broke the previous school record from 2019 by 4 seconds to finish 5th.
AOA will now compete at the state meet at Midway High School.
