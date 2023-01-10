HUNTSVILLE - With two seconds left in the game, Alpha Omega’s junior guard Hudson Allen stepped up to the freethrow line with a chance to win the game for the Lions.
After making the first to tie the game, the pressure was on to make the second. Allen would sink the second shot, giving the Lions a one point lead with two seconds left.
The Lions would win 54-53 over First Baptist Christian Tuesday night in the “Lion’s Den”.
“It was great,” head coach Wes Jones said. “I told the guys to just hang in there. We’ve been needing that for several games now and we haven't done it. And tonight the guys just kinda hung together, played tough and pulled it out. It was a great win.”
After going down 14-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Lions would not retake the lead until the final seconds. Going into the fourth quarter they were down by as many as 11 points.
One of the biggest contributors to the Lions staying in the game was junior AJ Steffa.
Steffa sat for the first quarter and still managed 22 points and seven rebounds.
“He’s one of our main guys,” Jones said. “He’s quite capable of doing that every night. Sure glad he did it tonight.”
Freshman Colton Sikes also added a strong performance putting up 19 points in the win.
After struggling in recent games, Jones commended his team on their effort in the win.
“We’ve been needing to do a lot of these things in previous games and we haven’t been successful. Tonight they kinda put some things together and I was really pleased with their effort,” Jones said.
The Lions hope to carry the momentum from this win into their future games.
The Lions are set to play at 6 p.m. on Friday at St. Francis Episcopal before returning home on Jan. 17 against Northland Christian.
HUNTSVILLE - After jumping out to a quick 8-1 lead, the Alpha Omega Academy girls’ basketball team would never look back.
The Lady Lions would finish the game with a 44-31 win over First Baptist Christian Tuesday night. This win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Lady Lions.
“I was really proud of them,” head coach Jeff Norris said. “I was proud of them for being composed.”
While the Lady Lions got the win, it did not come easy. Both teams played a physical game from start to finish on both sides of the ball.
“Honestly I feel like that's the most physical we’ve been all season,” Norris said. “We talked about that kinda throughout the game. Not getting frustrated when teams are physical with us. Last week, we played some tough games and were under a lot of pressure. I thought they handled it really well tonight.”
After heading into halftime with a 28-15 lead, Norris knew he had to keep his team focused on securing the win.
“We might have given them too many things to think about last game coming out of halftime,” Norris said. “We wanted to give them one thing and that's to handle the press because that's the thing that will turn the game the quickest and I thought they did a great job with it.”
One of the keys to victory for the Lady Lions was having multiple players contribute offensively.
Sophomore guard Maddie Wallace came up big, scoring 23 points. Junior Kathryn Peach also chipped in with 12 points and six rebounds.
“The fact that they really tried hard to take Carter Allen away offensively, and we had two other girls step up,” Norris said. “I told them that at halftime we got a lot of girls that can score. Let them use that energy to take her away and the rest of us will pick up the slack. They did awesome tonight.”
The Lady Lions are set to play their next home game against Northland Christian on Jan. 17. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.
