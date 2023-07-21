ARLINGTON — For the second time in two years, Huntsville native Jaelynn Duke was nominated to the Texas Girls’ Coaching Associations 5A-6A All-Star team, but this time she could play in the game.
Duke, a junior, was ineligible for the game last season as it was designed for juniors. This year, she got to start at shortstop for the blue team.
The team allowed Duke to have the opportunity to play with members from Pearland (6A) and Lake Creek (5A), who were both state champions.
“It was an excellent experience because I got to play with two state champions who were so sweet,” Duke said. “It was nice to meet new people and play with outstanding players.”
At Huntsville, Duke is the primary pitcher for the Lady Hornets and doesn’t get much time in the field at shortstop. But without having a primary shortstop on the roster, Duke stepped up to the role and played five innings in the field.
Duke finished the game defensively with four total chances and no errors before moving to the circle to close out the game.
“It was fun. We didn’t have a shortstop so I took charge, but then I asked to pitch the last two innings,” Duke said. “They let me and it was so much fun to close out the game.”
“It was such a pleasure to be able to support JJ as she played in the TGCA All-Star game this past week in Arlington,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “She did an outstanding job on the field and at the plate.”
While the team was limited to 13 players, Duke was the only one that was willing to go and anchor the defense at shortstop. Doing so also provided a break from the mind games of being in the circle.
“It was fun because you don’t have to focus on everything you have to do in the circle,” Duke said. “You get to be mind free instead of thinking about everything.”
However, she would still shine in the circle as the blue team would turn to her for the sixth and seventh innings before needing an eighth.
In the circle, Duke pitched 2 ⅔ innings where she gave up an unearned run in her eight outs. Of the 11 batters she faced, she struck four of them - which led the team. The red team was able to tag her for the winning run and three hits.
As for in the box, Duke didn’t skip a beat and continued how she performed all season. She went 1-3 from the box with a single and a walk. Duke did not strike out in her four plate appearances.
“I didn’t have to focus on trying to help them. Everybody knew what they were doing and how the game was,” Duke said. “We all just played and had fun.”
Now, Duke reverts back to her summer league softball that has her traveling all over the United States.
With the completion of the game, this also marks the third consecutive year that Huntsville has been recognized with this honor - 2021 Jensen Vienne played in the game, 2022 Hope Grant played in the game and now Duke.
“Our girls have been recognized for the past three years for their hard work on the field by TGCA and I think that speaks volumes for the hard work and dedication they have put into our program throughout their time as a Hornet,” Bryan said. “We are so proud of JJ and cannot wait to see what all she and the rest of the Lady Hornets will accomplish in the coming season.”
Duke will finish the rest of her summer ball and will return to the Lady Hornets for her senior year when practice opens up on Jan. 12, before opening up the season sometime in February in what could be Huntsville’s brand-new softball facilities.
“I’m trying to beat the records that I set last year,” Duke said. “I want to go out with everything I have and leave it on the field because it will be my last time.”
