HUNTSVILLE — Former Sam Houston standout Leah Alberto has joined the Bearkat golf staff as a graduate assistant after an outstanding collegiate career.
Alberto began her collegiate career during the 2018-2019 season, and in her opening year helped the team claim the Southland Conference championship and the program’s first NCAA Regional Appearance. Alberto went on to be selected second team All-Southland Conference for the 2020-2021 season, and first team All-WAC for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons.
“We are thrilled to have Leah join our coaching staff,” associate head coach Jenna Young said. “Leah has had an impressive collegiate career and has played a vital role as a team captain. Leah brings high-level competitive experience, a strong work ethic and positivity in everything she does. She exemplifies our culture, and I know that she will help continue our championship tradition.”
In her time at Sam Houston, Alberto had a career scoring average of 75.74. She won two collegiate titles, including the 2021 Islander Classic and the 2023 ORU Invitational where she had a career low round of 67. She carded 15 top 10 rounds in her career, highlighted by runner-up finishes at the 2020 Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational with scores of 73-76-68 and a runner up finish at the Husky Invitational firing 77-70-71.
Additionally, Alberto represented Bearkat golf on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and was selected for the Dean’s List while studying health care administration.
