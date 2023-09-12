With our country nursing symptoms of radical cultural change, the Alabama Coushatta Tribe near Livingston, Texas presents a gran example of managing such change on an historical level. Though the immediate situation we will describe is sad, the historical conditions surrounding the circumstances are ripe with lessons for us all. Within this framework, let’s address the cultural impact surrounding the recent death of the tribal second chief, Millie Ann Thompson Williams, known to her tribe as Mikko Istimatokia.
The sadness stems primarily from the large immediate and extended family she leaves behind, then reaching to her neighbors and colleagues. To her three surviving children and the others, condolences are the order. However, in the larger perspective, her death is memorial, for Mikko was the first female chief of the tribe since their initial arrival in Texas with the pre-dawning of the nineteenth century.
As a child, with her female cousins, Mikko would play games of imagination envisioning a return to their original matrilineal tribal state. In that day, like most indigenous tribes, descent and other family mores were through the female line. This was before US Westward Expansion marked efforts to assimilate the tribes to a US culture featuring the primacy of male lineage.
A significant component of the change which took root was Christianity, as exemplified in a quoted statement of Mikko when she first heard she was under consideration for second chief. She reportedly, upon praying, stated that she would accept the Lord’s Will, whatever her fate.
Though Mikko’s stent as second chief was short, only eight months, she prepared the groundwork for a mingling of traditions of her ancestors with the larger US Societal framework. The major import of this effort stems from a pivotal tribal statistic: While the tribe is composed of some 1400 members, half of them living on the Reservation, some 39 percent of those members are under eighteen years of age. This is 1.5 times the US figure!
It is thus that in her short tenure, Mikko capitalized on her associate degree from Angelina College in family development, a background which led to her placement in the position of Health and Mental Health Manager for the tribe. Harnessing her skills, she set conditions for teaching the youth of her tribe, with an emphasis on integrating tribal traditions in danger of decay. Of paramount importance she rated training in the tribal language followed by restoring multiple tribal skills and ceremonies.
Mikko Istimatokia-Millie Ann Thomson Williams, cultural change agent extraordinary, with foresight proscribed for her funeral four empty chairs, for her deceased husband and three kids. The heaven she sought is all inclusive of family within a multi- cultural context. Truly, this first female chief is a shining example to us all of Positive Cultural Change.
Robin Montgomery is a native of Conroe, Texas, and holds a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. His professional background includes a career as professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, along with four years as professor of international relations for a graduate program in Europe for U.S. Military officers.His book is “Cradle of the Texas Republic” is now on sale at the Sam Houston Museum, Wigwam Neosho Bookstore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.