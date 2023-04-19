HUNTSVILLE — After transferring to Huntsville after her sophomore year, senior Shelbee Adkins has officially signed to play beach volleyball in college.
Adkins in two years at Huntsville set the career ace record and battled for the assist title, but being a versatile player had her helping the Lady Hornets in multiple spots.
Now, she takes her talent to East Texas Baptist University to play beach volleyball with the opportunity to move indoors as well.
“It’s always been my passion so to continue staying active and in the sport has been a real blessing,” Adkins said. “I wouldn’t know what to do without it and all my free time. It’s been a relief to sign and get that opportunity.”
Adkins joined the Huntsville program as they were looking to fill the setter role and Adkins did just that. In her first year of green and white, she would play 136 sets and set up 650 kills for her teammates.
In that year, she also filled in for injuries and racked up 242 kills while moving around the court; she also saw 305 digs that season.
She wouldn’t slow down in her senior year either.
“It means a lot for our program because we are growing and producing better quality athletes,” Huntsville volleyball coach Cody Hassell said. “One thing we’ve always had at Huntsville High School is girls that academics are important to them. I had the opportunity to coach Shelbee for two years and I was talking to Janice Hudson who coached her at AOA. The best part is she still loves that game.”
Adkins continued to step up her game as her life changed from being at Alpha Omega Academy. In her final year at Huntsville, she established her role as the setter as she set up 782 kills. In just her two seasons as a Lady Hornet, she racked up 1,432 assists.
She also leaves with the most career aces for Huntsville with 154 in her two seasons.
“Here I met a whole new team and a whole new side of things,” Adkins said. “I think it has been good for me and my growth in volleyball. I wouldn’t be here today if I hadn’t moved here. At Alpha, building my fundamental years helped me come here. I’m just thankful for all the teams and coaches I go to share it with.”
Now, Adkins turns her attention to the outdoor sand courts at ETBU in Marshall, Texas. She is scheduled to graduate from Huntsville in May and then start college with the beach volleyball season taking place in the spring of 2024.
But until then, Adkins gets to continue working towards her goals and becoming the best athlete she can.
“For beach volleyball, I’m looking to increase my athleticism,” Adkins said. “I want to be all around more athletic. It will be nice playing all positions because I won’t be stuck in one position and find a partner that works for me.”
