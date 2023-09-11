I was disturbed by reading the Cleburne Times Review by Monica Faram. She said, “it’s been 22 years since America was forever changed.”
Wrong: Its been 22 years since our entire planet has been forever changed as our Military Industrial Complex caused the murder of hundreds of thousands of innocent people in Iraq, Afghanistan and other parts of the world.
In 1990, Charlie Wilson personally warned me about what would happen if America ever got involved in wars in the Middle East.
In order to start endless wars in the Middle East, Bush, Cheney and Rumsfield fabricated the big lie about terrorists flying two jumbo jets into two of three World Trade Center buildings to cause three to implode into their own footprints. They chose to attack America on 9/11 — not 9/11.
First of all jet fuel cannot melt steel. In 1945 a B-25 hit the upper floors of the Empire State Building with super high octane fuel and the fire burned out quickly, causing minor damage.
The Pentagon was hit by a missile and not a jet. I have first-hand knowledge of who was assigned to “observe the wing of the Pentagon that was hit by a plane, with no wings, no pilot and no passengers.”
America is the biggest terrorist organization on the planet and that President Eisenhower warned us about around 1953: “Beware the Military Industrial Complex.”
As a Strategic Communications Crypto Officer and Secret Documents Custodian (1970-1974), I can say, without revealing any classified information, that America is an “evil empire” that has caused the senseless deaths of millions of innocent humans and myriad species.
The proof of the implosions was destroyed by Rudi Giuliani who immediately “cleaned up” the Trade Center sites, thus making sure that the evidence of the implosions would be wiped clean while damaging the health of those tasked with destroying the evidence. Giuliani’s ethical bankruptcy is just now being exposed 22 years later.
George H. Russell
Huntsville, Texas
