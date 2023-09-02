Monday, August 28, was the 60th anniversary of the historic March On Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Best remembered today for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech. The march offered average Americans the possibility of hope. The legacy of that day endured and increased popular support for the civil rights movement.
In the months and years that followed, the march helped sustain and strengthen the work of those who continued to commit themselves to the ongoing struggle for social justice.
The nonviolent protest, which attracted as many as 250,000 to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, is still considered one of the greatest and most consequential racial justice demonstrations in United States history.
The diversity and size of the crowd were major drivers for the Civil Rights and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, as well as the fair housing law.
In his speech, Dr. King demanded equal access to jobs, the end to Jim Crow, segregated schools and equal access to public space. King urged President Johnson to be outspoken on civil rights and Congress to stop using the filibuster as a crutch to not pass the Civil Rights Act.
I ask the former Executive Director of the Sam Walker Houston Cultural Center LaJuana Glaze, to share her memories of local events leading up to the 1963 march.
“It’s rather ironic that you would ask me to reflect on the 1963 March on Washington. On August 26, 1963, my oldest daughter, Terri Lynn Harrison, was born. Monday, on her 60th birthday, I reflected on the events of that week. In 1963 I viewed the March on Washington on a black and white television in a room in the colored wing of Huntsville Memorial Hospital. I believe there were four or five semi-private rooms on the wing and I recall that around that time there had been a flu epidemic in Huntsville. All of the beds in the Colored Ward were filled. To accompany the extra Black patients, they placed beds in the hall and hung curtains around them rather than use rooms elsewhere in the hospital. That’s what the March on Washington was all about, equal rights for all citizens of the United States. I remember working with the Huntsville Negro Chamber of Commerce and trying to recruit a Black medical doctor tp Huntsville. There had been a Black doctor, Dr. Richardson, who died in 1945.
“There was a doctor who followed Dr. Richardson, who was Joseph Williams. He only stayed a year. In a letter to a friend, he explained why he left. If he needed to do surgeries, he had to drive to Prairie View A&M College on Sundays and perform the surgery on Monday. On a trip back from Houston, he fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the road. There were no shoulders back then, but he was blessed that he didn’t hit a tree.
“He said that was his wake-up call and he moved to Dallas. Black doctors didn’t receive hospitals privileges here until 1954.
“No doctors would come to Huntsville because they would not have hospital privileges. What is now Sam Houston State University did not offer admission to Black students. My parents worked there.
“My mother was a maid at old Jackson Hall, which was a boys’ dorm then. My father was a dishwasher/cook at the Belvin Hall dining hall. We lived just blocks from the college, but I couldn’t attend school there. That’s what the March on Washington was all about: equal opportunities in education, employment, equal access to quality healthcare, voter rights (at the time we had the Poll Tax in Texas).
“Things are better 60 years later, thanks to the 1964 Civil Rights Act but there are still far too many inequities remaining. We’re still fighting many of the same battles. You can pass legislation, but you cannot legislate a change of attitudes.”
Glaze is a retired civil servant with over 30 years of service. She was a federal civil rights compliance officer who worked for several DOD agencies in Houston, Tulsa and Memphis. She served her last 10 years with the Federal Highway Administration Texas Division, Austin.
Sixty years later, state legislators are using different tools to disrupt schools via vouchers, reduced funding, district takeovers and school dangers and vulnerability.
The recent school district take over of the Houston Independent School District by the State of Texas/Texas Education Agency selected Mike Miles to lead the charge.
The Texas Tribune concludes Miles’ management established the framework for some successes in Dallas. He faced several staffing controversies and his tactics resulted in veteran teachers leaving the district. Ultimately, DISD didn’t see significant academic gains. Behind every action is a political agenda.
Affordable housing continues to be a challenge 60 years later with most of the large cities in Texas experiencing record homelessness or housing storage.
The cost to build a wood home has increased 16% this year. Wages have not increased to keep up with post pandemic increases. Huntsville low employment rate does not reflect that a large portion of our community continues to lives in poverty and seek alternative food sources (Good Shepherd and local church distribution) on a regular basis.
The City of Huntsville new proposed zoning regulations will put restrictions on manufactured/mobile homes, which have become the affordable alternative for many citizens.
Huntsville’s affordable housing options are limited to HUD housing, vouchers from the county on a limited basis and no options from the city.
Please don’t think the new housing subdivisions are being built for citizens with limited incomes.
A retired teacher, Marjean Wolfe Creager, who was in high school in 1963, recalls the events of 1963.
“My parents, Martha and Madison Wolfe believed in equal rights and worked to support these efforts. Sometimes it feels like we are still fighting the cause again. We have to keep on pushing the light forward, peacefully. Creager taught Theater Arts at Mance Park Middle School and Alpha Omega Academy. She is a member of First Christian Church and volunteers at the Boys and Girls Club.”
So all in all this anniversary only deserves 10 out of 60 candles for our failure to become a caring nation that values and elevates all citizens while providing viable solutions to pressing problems. Yes, we are our brothers and sisters keepers.
We are a smart state/nation with many resources however, resolutions does not benefit those who seek represion.
As the November elections of 2023 and 2024 come into view I considered Pastor Jonathan Edwards sermon titled ‘Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God.’
He verbally described sinners hanging by a string over the fires of hell. I would like to take liberty with the title and consider ‘Politicians in the Hands of Angry Voters.’
The Texas Legislature passed 774 new laws in 2023 that will take effect on Sept. 1. The laws cover a vast range of topics including transgender rights, street racing, healthcare and more. The next time you see your state legislature quiz he/she on 70 of them.
You get what you vote for.
Regards.
Dee Howard Mullins is a reporter for the Item. She served on Huntsville City Council for two terms and is a retired Federal employee. She can be reached at deehm@itemonline.com.
