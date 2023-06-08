The City of Huntsville has been working towards rezoning the Development Districts for the entire city for some time. Citizens are now being asked to attend an Open House from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Huntsville Public Library, 1219 13th Street, to learn about the efforts and ask city staff questions in person. Drafts of the Huntsville Zoning District updates will be available for review.
The City must then hold two public hearings regarding the rezoning. The first public hearing has been set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, during the Planning Commission meeting at the Library.
The second public hearing will take place during a City Council meeting, where an action item will be heard following the Public Hearing. Staff has not announced a date for the second hearing.
The city also issued the following rezoning information on June 6 on their website.
Why is rezoning necessary? How will it benefit the community?
Huntsville is growing at a rapid pace. To keep up with the changes to our great city we need to adjust and adapt. Rezoning allows the city and community to guide how the changes take effect and preserve the culture and aesthetic of Huntsville. The changes are to align our current zoning with the future land use map.
The various districts will come with their own rules and regulations. The changes proposed would add additional development districts and expand others that are currently in place. It will allow the city to dictate the various uses throughout the city and dictate where those uses would be allowed/prohibited.
This would help ensure our residents remain safe and comfortable in the areas in which they reside. It would also maintain Huntsville’s Integrity while encouraging smart growth within the city.
What types of things are regulated within zoning/development districts?
Regulations may include land use restrictions, building heights, signage, the size of lots and yards around buildings, parking, and landscaping.
What steps do the proposed development district changes go through before adoption? How were these changes decided on?
The proposed changes are prepared by an outside contractor with experience adjusting zoning in other cities. The presentation is reviewed and adjusted based on city staff collaboration with the contractor and a steering committee. It is then presented to the Planning Commission and City Council to get them familiar with the project and for additional input. This is followed by meetings with the planning commission which continue until a point is reached where the parties involved are satisfied with the adjustments. The city then holds a public hearing with the public and the Planning Commission. This is followed by a City Council Public Hearing and First Reading. The final step is a City Council Second Reading and Adoption of Zoning Districts.
What is a mixed-use district?
Mixed-use zoning allows for the combination of residential and commercial uses within the same building, on the same site, or in the same block. Mixed Use districts promote foot traffic and increase revenue in an area. This would be beneficial to those without a means of transportation.
How many development districts/zoning districts are there currently and how many are being proposed?
The proposed changes would designate 11 development districts. Huntsville currently has 4.
When will the proposed development district changes take effect?
Once the changes are reviewed and approved the new development districts are adopted by the city. Adoption is expected for 2023 pending the approval of the changes.
How are the residents notified of the changes? And who is notified of the changes?
Postcards were mailed to every property owner in the city of Huntsville regarding the meetings prior to adoption. Once the changes are adopted Letters will be sent to every property owner to inform them of the changes.
How will the new zoning affect my property/lot designation?
The changes to the development districts will not affect any current uses. All current uses will be grandfathered in. Any changes made to properties/developments after the adoption of the changes are subject to the new regulations of the zoned district.
How can residents voice their opinions/comments and get questions answered?
The city will hold an open house at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, in the Staggs Community Room of the Huntsville Public Library to address questions/comments from the public concerning revisions to the current Development Districts for the entirety of the city of Huntsville.
Additionally, comments/questions can be addressed in the following ways:
Calling or presenting written comments/questions to city staff during normal business hours in the office of the Planning Division located at the Service Center, 448 State Highway 75 North, or call 936-294-5700.
Presented comments will become part of the official public record and considered by council prior to approval of any changes. Attendees are encouraged to voice their opinions or comments within the given time frame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.