The County Commissioners will ratify the Burn Ban issued by Judge Colt Christian on Friday, July 21, and discuss the wording for future orders when they meet on 9 a.m. Monday, July 31.
The Consent Agenda has a request from the Walker County Historical Commission to use the Courthouse Gazebo during the Fair on the Square on Saturday, Oct. 7. The District Clerk’s report and the monthly claims and invoices have been submitted for payment. The 2023 Railroad Rolling Stock Certification for Walker County and the Huntsville Fire Department reports for March-June 2023 are listed for the Consent Agenda.
The Court will review the salaries of the court reporters for the two district courts and discuss and take action on the court reporter’s salary for the County Court at Law.
The County Treasurer has requested the Court to approve the Walker County Personnel Policy Section 9.02 on social media applications and services. The County’s policy on the acceptance of new roads for maintenance will be discussed per Commissioner Bill Daugette.
The tax abatement agreement between the county and Zenner USA will be discussed by Judge Colt Christian. A Zenner representative and Tammy Gann, Economic Director for the City of Huntsville, appeared before the court on Monday, July 17, at which time no action was taken because the court had not received information related to the request.
The Zenner Group, established in 1903, is solely focused on designing innovative metering products for the water and gas industry.
This includes the manufacturing and development of water meters, gas meters, meter reading systems and sub-metering products as well as the support services required to implement and keep these systems relevant and functional throughout their lifecycle.
In the agreement with the City of Huntsville, the company agrees to move their operations to Huntsville, at 1981 Quality Boulevard.
The project will consist of the relocation of manufacturing operations to Huntsville from California — at an investment of $3.5 million and the creation of 50 new jobs.
Zenner has until Dec. 31, 2024, to create the 50 new full time jobs, and maintain those until Dec. 31, 2034.
The City of Huntsville’s agreements include inspections and permitting without cost to the company during construction and until the final inspection.
A grant will be provided in the amount of $75,000 for facility relocation assistance and $2,000 per new job up to $100,000 on or before Dec. 31, 2024.
The COH’s has waived via a grant the property taxes of $2,108,920 at 100 percent until 2034.
The Court will receive certified estimates and preliminary calculation of the No-New-Revenue tax rate and Voter-Approved Tax Rate from the Walker County Appraisal District.
This synopsis does not reflect the totality of the Court’s action but a summary.
The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104.
The next scheduled regular meeting is 9 a.m. Monday, July 31. These sessions are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube.
For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
