Young is making music on her own terms

Mary-Charlotte Young was born in Georgia but is now a firmly transplanted Texas troubadour. Formerly known as Magic Girl, she is a fiercely independent artist who has poured her life experience into her music, arriving at a sweet spot in the modern Americana movement. Her lyrics are viscerally tied to the way she plays guitar, telling stories of personal struggle, failure and triumph in the form of country waltzes and love songs.
“What I’m doing now is a more mature development of my original sound,” said Young. She now allows her creativity to be the driver behind monetizing her work, because that’s where she finds her joy.
She’s played venues in Huntsville in the past, but her new incarnation as her authentic self is a must hear. Her music takes listeners from heartache to hope and all the tender places in between. On Thursday, May 4, she will join Gail Ryder for the second Sundown at Sam’s show at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum grounds.
“I thought it would be nice to pair Gail and Mary-Charlotte for this concert because they are alike, but different. They write their own music and have a gritty, earthy sound, but Gail is more rock-infused while Mary-Charlotte is more country-infused,” said Darren Grant, event organizer for Sundown at Sam’s.
Young played clarinet and percussion in grade school, but the real journey started at the age of 14 when she began singing and songwriting. She bought a Mel Bay chord book and taught herself to play guitar. Her parents exposed her to many different genres, especially Motown and music from the 50s.
She developed a love for classic country and the quality of its vocal harmonies and strings, learning to imitate singers like Patsy Cline. She played with different bands in college, but life took her on a meandering journey before she found her way back to music. After completing her degree in communications and studio art at Wesleyan, she tried a lot of other things that didn’t jive with her need for complete authenticity.
Young shares a common story with other artists about attempting to fit into conventional society. She worked several service industry jobs, but she simply couldn’t fake an interest in endeavors that required her to be anything less than honest. It took more than one cross country move and a five year hiatus from music to fully commit, but in 2018 she did exactly that. Now based in Bryan, she has developed a loyal following across the state.
“When something transitions from being a hobby to what you’re actually doing with your life, you approach it differently,” said Young.
Young is a solo act in every sense of the word. She isn’t signed to a label. She writes her own songs and plays her own music.
She creates her own artwork and maintains all her own equipment. She drives herself to shows and markets her work on social media and streaming platforms.
As a songwriter, she loves the dichotomy of turning dark stories into happy music. The song “Drowning” from her 2020 album “LA Again” is a pure country tune about finding levity in the worst of times. The title track from her 2022 album, “Spree Killer” takes a true crime story about a 1950s serial killer and turns it into a love song. There is a modern edge and uncommon depth to her old school honky tonk sound.
“When I write songs I’m crafting little realities in little worlds. Just telling stories or trying to communicate to your conscience to make you feel some kinda way. Each song is like a story, a painting, or a book: a piece of creation unto itself. I create because I’m an artist and that’s what artists do. When I finish a song I ask myself ‘Would Townes VanZandt like this song?’ And if the answer is yes, I keep it. I’m influenced by highways and freight trains, heartbreak and happy things, murder and motherhood. You could say I have range. “
You can catch Young at Old Pal Texas Tavern for brunch in Lockhart on April 30 and at Velvet Leaf in Bryan on May 5.
The Sundown at Sam’s show on May 4 begins at 6:30 pm on the Sam Houston Museum grounds.
The concert will be held at Walker Education Center on 19th Street in the case of inclement weather. Visit http://www.samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com/events/sundown-at-sams for event info.
For more about the artist, visit her website at https://mary-charlotteyoung.com/ find her on Spotify and follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/marycharlotteyoung.
