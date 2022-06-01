Ronan Kotiya, 11, removes a compression leg sleeve from his father Rupesh Kotiya as his mother Siobhan Pandya looks at their home in Plano, Texas, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Ronan helps care for his father who suffers from ALS and is dependent on a ventilator and around the clock care. Millions of Americans with serious health problems depend on children ages 18 and younger to provide some or all of their care at home. An exact number is hard to pin down, but researchers think millions of children are involved in caregiving in the U.S. Ronan helps care for his father who suffers from ALS and is dependent on a ventilator and around the clock care. Millions of Americans with serious health problems depend on children ages 18 and younger to provide some or all of their care at home. An exact number is hard to pin down, but researchers think millions of children are involved in caregiving in the U.S. (AP Photo/LM Otero)