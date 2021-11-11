Veterans Day, Nov. 1, is made to honor veterans for their participation in the nation’s armed forces. Therefore, for one day, America stands united in respect for those who fought and defended our freedom through sacrifice and commitment.
On this important date, Huntsville High School teachers, Mr. Link Ermis and Mr. Kevin Dasilva, some of our current veterans within the institution, encourage people to support veterans in their celebration by sharing respect and appreciation to those who once fought for our country.
In 1980, Mr. Ermis was only 18 years old when he volunteered to be a member of the U.S Marine Corps. Being in the armed forces did not only increase his motivation to fight for his country’s freedom but also boosted his rank when he became a lieutenant colonel within the military forces.
“We veterans knew that we could die during service, but it was fine because we were fighting for our country’s freedom,” Ermis said.
Although for veterans, sacrificing special dates such as birthdays, anniversaries, Christmases, and thanksgivings, required a great amount of courage and faith to achieve victory, they would always find a way to feel like they were home.
“To stay in touch with our families, we would write letters for them. To entertain ourselves while in service we would watch all kinds of movies, and play sports like football, frisbee, besides running and working out.” Ermis continued.
DaSilva is also a veteran at HHS. He grew up in the North of Pittsburgh, where such a place is known for its steel production. Nevertheless, DaSilva was only a 17-year-old high school student when he joined the Navy Seabees in 1991.
“The job I did was construction for the Marine Corps so we did training with the marines a lot. We would have two weeks full of exercises and had to shoot different types of weapons, for example, grenades and other stuff,” Dasilva said.
Furthermore, DaSilva’s rank in the Navy was a builder petty officer second class. However, after his retirement from the military, Mr. Dasilva focused on earning his degree in construction management. And as for today, he is excited to be working at HHS and building many projects for our community.
“Although the world is a scary place, being in the armed forces made me evaluate my life and try to be nicer to others by helping out people as much as I can,” DaSilva added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.