Possibly the oldest Walker County resident celebrated her 105th birthday Friday, surrounded by family and friends at Huntsville Healthcare Center.
However, Lottie Mae Binford, a New Waverly native, will assure you that she is “not near that old.”
She would reluctantly agree, however, that she is a little over 100.
Binford was born Dec. 13, 1914 to John and Lucy Mabry, a pioneer family that settled in Walker County as farmers. A survivor of two World Wars and the Great Depression, Binford has spent her life living in Walker County, Conroe and Houston.
Binford graduated valedictorian from her New Waverly High School and received a scholarship to Sam Houston State University, then known as “Sam Houston Normal Institute”. The valedictorian dreamed of being a teacher, however she was not able to complete her college education.
Working in Austin Hall and the library to support herself through college, Binford could not afford to continue her second year of school when she returned to find that her job had been given to a man.
“She said, ‘they gave my job to a man, that’s what they thought about women back then,’” her daughter Patricia Gardner recalled with a light laugh.
Binford married her husband Hugh Binford in 1933 and gave birth to three children, however Hugh passed on in 1976.
As she grew older, Binford used to crochet, garden and spend time with her three sisters. Binford’s family notes her creativity and talent in writing poems and her loyal following of the Astros, however nowadays, she is known for singing.
“She goes from singing a hymn to Jingle Bells, especially this time of year … they come in and sing Christmas carols and she will go right along and sing with them no matter what they’re singing,” Gardner said, though she is known to sing the carols year-round, her favorite being Silent Night.
Binford remained in high spirits throughout the celebration and sang hymns while her family recalled past memories of their “Mimmie.”
