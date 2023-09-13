Charles Jones is a Renaissance man. He is a painter and a poet, a musician, sculptor and author who has had his hand in many books, creating images for multiple publications as well as penning and printing his own works. His art has been exhibited in galleries across the United States, Europe, and Latin America. On Thursday, Sept. 28, Jones will speak at the Wynne Home Arts Center about his formative years in Huntsville.
He has taught printmaking since 1971, and is one of very few people in the world who still does press printing and book binding by hand. Jones is also a veteran who was awarded the Silver Star for his service as a Platoon Commander of Company C, 1st Battalion, 7th Division of the Marines during the Vietnam War.
Jones created a collection of poems and prose about his experiences, originally written to accompany the “Vietnam Suite,” forty multimedia works on paper presented with a performance piece called “Chopper Blues”. The performance piece became a book that includes drawings and photographs from his time in Vietnam, images from the “Vietnam Suite”, and woodcuts he created for a book he co-wrote with Dinh Viet Luc.
Jones grew up in Dodge in the 1940s, a time when electricity was still not commonly available.
When his family moved to a home near Harmon Creek, he would sit for hours doing pencil rubbings on limestone rocks, creating abstract shapes that became his earliest forms of contemporary art.
Reading and drawing were my main forms of entertainment,” said Jones. “Books were a big deal, and I was fortunate that my family would gift them to me for Christmas.”
His fourth grade teacher Mrs. Garrett, aunt of local artist David Addickes, taught him calligraphy and how to draw Chinese characters. All students were allowed access to the Estill Library at the college, which was where he discovered the vivid drawings of the author and Marine officer Col. John. W. Thomason, Jr.
“It was a lucky time to be in Huntsville,” said Jones. “Many people that I grew up with went on to amazing things, and the artists I learned from in the college and community were a huge inspiration.”
Jones first learned to set type and print from the late artist Murray Smither. After graduating from Huntsville High School in 1959 he attended Sam Houston State Teachers College, now SHSU.
At a time when the art department was considered the best in the state of Texas, Jones had professors like Gene Eastman, who taught him how to create woodcuts in 1961.
Stanley Lea was another major influence for Jones. Adept at paper making and the printmaking process, Lea established the print making department at SHSU, introducing the ink viscosity method that is still used today. Jones also took classes from renowned sculptor Charles Pebworth. These groundbreaking artists left an indelible mark on Jones, who went on to earn his Master of Arts degree from New Mexico Highlands University, and Master of Fine Arts Degree from the Universidad de las Americas in Mexico.
When he became a professor at Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) in 1971, Jones
teamed up with Art History Professor Dr. David Lewis to form SFA’s printing program. After 40 years of teaching printmaking, drawing, Mexican Art History and the “Art of the Book”, Jones retired to become the director and master printer for the LaNana Creek Press in the SFA College of Fine Arts. He is now Professor Emeritus of Art.
Through all of his years creating hand engraved woodcuts for printing, Jones still works almost exclusively with hand tools. He only uses a Dremel for finishing touches, and still employs one tool he used in Eastman’s class in college.
He continues to create custom woodcuts and unique books with a myriad of authors. Working with writers and poets such as Kim Addonizio, Mark Sanders, David Kulhavy and Marc Guidry, he has created a series of limited edition books that have become a rich find for serious collectors. Each page is made from the finest paper in the world and bound by hand with exquisite materials.
Jones has been married to artist Corinne Jones for 37 years and they have three children and five grandchildren. They share a home studio where they create together, separated only by a wood burning stove. Their most recent collaboration is “Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird”. Originally published by Wallace Stevens in 1923, the new trade edition is a 10 x 10 reprint of the original fine arts book with images illustrated by Corinne. “Dark Pearls” is another treasure they helped bring to life, with Charles creating woodcuts from Corinne’s drawings.
Examples of these hand bound books will be available to view at the speaking engagement, which is part of the Wynne Home Speaker Series. The next speaker will be former Dean of Education at SHSU, Genevieve Brown, on October 26.
The Wynne Home is located at 1428 11th street. Regular open hours are 10a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more about the artist’s work, visit https://www.goodreads.com/author/list/4951895.Charles_D_Jones.
