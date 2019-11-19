Wynne Home hosting gingerbread house workshop

The sights and smells of gingerbread are about to consume the Wynne Home.
The Wynne Home Arts Center is hosting a gingerbread house decorating contest just in time for the holiday season. Citizens will have the opportunity to create the best gingerbread house for a chance to win great prizes with submitted houses on display for weeks.
“This has been one of the most popular events at the Wynne and we want to continue the tradition,” said Wynne Home cultural services coordinator Sarah Faulkner. “This is a very fun, hands on event for families and really helps get the community excited for the holiday season.”
There will be strict specifications for the homes. For children ages 12-17, the houses must be 15” x 15” at most. Adults 18 and up and professional decorator’s entries are expected to be 18” x 18”.
“There are some important rules for the contest to consider before entry. Saturday’s workshop is a great opportunity to go over the rules and see how to properly build their homes for the contest,” Faulkner added.
Gingerbread homes must be on a sturdy base, constructed of heavy cardboard, foam core or wood, depending on the weight of the home. All of the decorations must be edible.
“We have already received five enteries for this year’s contest,” Faulkner said. “They are quite elaborate and beautiful. I recommend that those entering the contest have fun with it and use their creativity.”
Displays will be judged on overall creativity, use of decorations, stability, overall appearance and theme. A gingerbread house building workshop is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with 10 spots available for $30.
The opening reception will be held on Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with prizes awarded at 5:45 p.m.
Competitors are asked to deliver their entry form along with their display to The Wynne Home Arts Center on Dec. 4. Forms can be found at http://www.huntsvilletx.gov/304/Wynne-Home-Arts-Center.
