Wulfson joins The Item staff as lifestyles editor

Veteran lifestyles reporter Michelle Wulfson is returning to Huntsville. The Bryan-College Station native was recently named the new lifestyles editor of The Huntsville Item, editor Joseph Brown announced recently.
“I’ve always loved Huntsville and am excited to be back in the area. I look forward to meeting the community and sharing the best of what it has to offer.”
A 2015 graduate of the Dan Rather School of Mass Communications at Sam Houston State University, Wulfson has covered education, large community events and festivals throughout the Lonestar State. She also brings a plethora of knowledge in all forms of print media and television.
“This has been a long process, but I believe Michelle is the perfect person to help The Item expand its community coverage,” Brown said. “She has extensive reporting knowledge in fashion, events and profile features, which is something that we will be expanding with The Item and Huntsville Living magazine.
Wulfson joined the editorial department Monday, and brings years of experience in writing and photography, starting her journalism career with The Houstonian — the student newspaper at Sam Houston State. She worked for two years as a freelance writer and photographer for The Eagle in Bryan, and most recently served as a production assistant at KAGS news station, working behind-the-scenes of live newscasts.
“Diversifying myself professionally has been an important goal of mine. What excites me most about working with The Item is its movement towards utilizing all different forms of media and bringing a stronger news platform to Huntsville.”
The public is invited to meet her by calling 936-295-5407, e-mailing her at mwulfson@itemonline.com or by visiting The Huntsville Item at 1409 10th Street in Huntsville.
