Writing her own story

T. Wendy Williams has come a long way since her days as a high school newspaper contributor.
The former Huntsville Hornet and Sam Houston State Bearkat proves that dreams can come true.
“I’ve always had a passion for writing,” said Williams. “I believe it stems from my days during Black History Month.”
It was during those times that Williams honed her desire to be a professionally published writer.
“I just remember reading so much about the struggles and triumphs of Black people,” said Williams. “It seemed that during the process of overcoming many of societies’ hurdles, our ancestors did it with a sense of style and dignity.”
It’s from this background while still in college, Williams began work on her first novel.
“My first book takes place in the East Texas & western Louisiana regions during the mid 60’s,” Williams said. “The story is of a young Black woman who feels she has found true love only to discover that after a whirlwind romance her marriage takes a turn for the worst.” The book is titled ‘Happily Never After’.
Williams chose to self-publish her first book, which meant self-distributor as well.
“I was selling my book anywhere I could. I sold at barber shops, beauty shops, churches, even on Jury Duty,” Williams said.
Her break came at the 2004 Book Expo America in Chicago.
“Every year they have book expos held in one of four cities,” she said. “Anybody who’s anybody would attend these expos.”
The four cities are New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and of course, Chicago, where she found an agent to represent her as she signed her first two book publishing deal with a major New York-based publishing company. What the company did not know was that Williams had already completed her second book a racy novel titled ‘Mile High Confessions.’
After fulfilling her contract and becoming a Best-Selling author featured in Essence Magazine, as well as her work selling at Wal-Mart, she would now focus her attention on becoming a wife to her husband, Joseph, and mother to her three children, Layla (14), Miles (12), and Lance (9).
However, the “writing bug” struck her again during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020. The result was her third book titled ‘Lost in the Music.’
“We were all locked down and it was the perfect time to just be still and write”, she recalled. “Everything else around us was just on pause. But it allowed me to do research and fully develop this story about a talented young girl from Houston, coming of age during her summer vacation with relatives in late 80’s Los Angeles.”
The author, who features black excellence in all her stories, weaves a tale of a young pianist enjoying her last summer before leaving to study music at Juilliard, the renowned private performing arts conservatory in New York City.
“My fourth book is the sequel to ‘A Melody for Madeline’,” said Williams. “This one picks up where ‘Lost in the Music’ left off. The lead character (Madeline) is faced with life changing decisions.”
Now self publishing again, Williams said, “I’ve learned and have more tools to work with that simply were not available when I self published before.”
Those tools include the advent of e-books, Amazon distribution, as well as overall improvements in on-line shopping on her website at www.twendytheauthor.com.
“I feel it’s better for me to be what they call and indie (independent) author”, says Williams. “This way I own my work and I’m able to keep control of my publishing rights.”
Mrs. Williams’ advice to aspiring writers is to “Always keep writing.”
