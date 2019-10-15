Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: October 15, 2019 @ 3:23 pm
Huntsville, Texas
Editor
A major accident has been reported at FM 2929 and Southwood Forest. The wreck involves a leaking commercial vehicle. Seek alternate routes.
