Online survey available to voice opinions
The City of Huntsville is seeking public input on the playground design of Emancipation Park, located off Martin Luther King Drive and Avenue E. This effort is to address a grant received to renovate the playground area only.
The Kids & Adult Playground Design Workshop is set for 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Huntsville Public Library, 1219 13th St.
There is also a survey online to include opinions on what the public would like to see and play on at the park. The Emancipation Park survey link is https://tinyurl.com/EmancipationParkVision.
The City partnered with KABOOM! and the Powell Foundation to build this new playspace. Community members met in April 2022 to share their thoughts on the playscape.
Two of the seven new playscapes have been installed - one at the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County and one at Eastham-Thomason Park. This project is made possible by a $1.5M donation by the Powell Foundation to KABOOM! The organization works nationally to end play space inequity by uniting communities to build kid-designed play spaces.
For more information, contact City of Huntsville Parks and Leisure Director Penny Joiner at pjoiner@huntsvilletx.gov or 936-294-5708.
