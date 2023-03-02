Women Veterans Health Summit set

There are 2 million female veterans in the U.S. with roughly 200k in Texas. But the resources needed to assist these former soldiers with their emotional, social, and physical wounds have failed to keep up with their growing number. Tri County Behavioral Healthcare will host a Women Veterans Health Summit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Walker County Storm Shelter. The event is for female veterans and active duty military women.
Four speakers are scheduled to attend, presenting information on self care and nutrition in regard to chronic pain management. Other topics will include movement and meditation and mental health awareness. Attendees will be treated to food and raffle items, self care swag bags, and surprises from Dress for Success Houston. The event is family friendly and age appropriate activities will be provided for children.
Two representatives from the Veterans Benefits Office will be on site to assist with filing for services. There will also be a sign up list to assist those who qualify with securing a Chromebook with built in wifi through the Houston Public Library.
The coordinators for this event are both female veterans who hold a high regard for creating a safe space for other women who have served. Shirley Uriostegui is a graduate of SHSU where she earned her degree in public health. She is the Regional Veterans Services Liaison at Tri County Behavioral Healthcare, which services Liberty, Montgomery and Walker counties.
“Our mission is to help veterans who have suffered losses, both visible and invisible,” said Uriostegui, who is also the Peer Coordinator for the local Military Veteran Peer Network Chapter.
Through this program, veterans are given the opportunity to participate in a training course that teaches them how to become a peer mentor. Once trained, they are tasked with going out into their local communities and creating peer groups, social groups, or other avenues of peer mentorship.
Chasity Wohlford is the Mental Health Peer Specialist at the Center for Innovations, Quality, Effectiveness and Safety. Her primary focus is on female veterans in rural areas, especially Black indigenous residents and other people of color. This population tends to be the minority in many rural communities, where information and services are often lacking.
When Wohlford returned to her home in rural Virginia after her tour of duty, she was 1.5 hours from the nearest VA and had no access to information or services nearby. Her personal experience is one of the main drivers behind the work she does. There are over 1000 veterans living in rural parts of Walker County. The Office of Rural Health worked with the U.S. Census to determine who lives in rural communities for a number of reasons. Wohlford uses that data in her research to help the VA identify where services are most needed.
Wohlford has worked with the VA for five years, promoting events that help female veterans connect to female specific agencies and programs. Camp Shield is just one example. Their organization fosters workshops, support groups, retreats, and referral services for women and children. Grace After Fire provides services, events and financial assistance for female veterans transitioning back into civilian life.
While working as a committee lead for the Community Veterans Engagement Board, Wohlford helped put together a Women Veterans Health Summit in Houston. After meeting Uriostegui at a veterans workshop, Wohlford was inspired to extend the health summit to reach female veterans in Walker County.
“Why aren’t we doing this everywhere?” was the question these two female veterans asked themselves. Their goal is to contribute to similar events and expand the summit in the future. Wohlford is actively looking for local organizations and individuals who host events for veterans in order to connect them to statewide agencies.
For veterans who may not know how to get started filing for services or need help with the paperwork, having these agency representatives on site at events creates a more personal connection and can help expedite the process.
Another avenue to help veterans access services is through a partnership the VA created with Apple in 2020. This is an expansion of the Connected Tablet program that the VA rolled out in 2016. Qualifying veterans can secure an Ipad through their VA healthcare team. This helps patients stay up to date on appointments and lab results as well as locating medical and military records needed to access these vital services.
“I love to be involved in anything to assist my brothers and sisters,” said Wohlford. She also recommends two websites to help find services in their area. The first is a nationwide database that allows users to search by their zip code: https://www.findhelp.org/. The second is myhealthyvet.com, which is a portal to access three different websites for users to start a claim and apply for services.
Reserve a spot at the Women Veterans Health Summit in Huntsville by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/woman-veteran-health-summit-huntsville-tickets-520133081047.
