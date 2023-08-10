Belinda Perez-Hernandez grew up in Corpus Christi and knew from the time she was a young girl that she wanted to help people in a meaningful way. As a guidance counselor in the educational settings, she was inspired to pursue her Masters in Counseling to help teenagers and young adults. At Serene Space she now serves people ages thirteen and up who need support and guidance through major life transitions and other issues that affect mental health.
“When I moved to Huntsville, everything fell into place and allowed me to realize my dream of opening my own in person practice,” said Hernandez.
She began her education at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi and completed her Bachelor’s in Psychology at Texas State University. She completed her Master’s at the University of North Texas (UNT), graduating in 2017. Hernandez moved to Huntsville two years ago and opened her first in person counseling office last August.
Hernandez has had a lot of first-hand experience in counseling. She was a counselor for Gary Job Corps Center in San Marcos, assisting with placement and coaching for its residential job training school. She then worked as a counselor for Talent Search under a group of federal grant programs called TRIO. She worked with middle school and high school students from rural areas around San Marcos and Kyle to navigate financial aid and other real life challenges that first-generation college students face.
Hernandez was also a program director for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board as a bi-lingual outreach counselor for universities in South and West Texas, an admissions counselor for UNT and a job coach/program coordinator at North Central Texas College. After obtaining her Master’s, she earned her certification as a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor.
She helped people with both physical and mental health disabilities find and maintain employment.
She is now a provider with the Texas Workforce Vocational Rehabilitation Division and works with them to provide counseling services to their customers in Huntsville and throughout Texas.
“It’s important to me to help people going through major life transitions,” said Hernandez. “Everyone struggles with events like divorce, change of occupation or financial situation and other difficult events like accidents and injuries that affect mental health.”
When her husband Ray was hired to be the new CEO of the Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce, their daughter Maya was in her junior year of high school in North Texas. Hernandez opted to stay behind until Maya graduated.
This was also during COVID, which created additional challenges.
That transition was an experience that deepened her understanding of the kind of help others need.
Maya is now a junior at Texas A&M and their son Joaquin is a senior at Huntsville High School this year.
They also have an adult son, Michael, who is a Veterans Services Officer in Hays County and a daughter-in-law, Jennifer, in San Marcos.
“Young adults are still on a learning curve and I get what they are going through as a counselor and a parent. When they are young, they are more likely to confide in other people before they talk to their parents. Counseling has helped me understand my own experiences and how that applies to the people I am helping,” said Hernandez.
Most people struggle with their mental health at least once in their lives, especially through grief.
Whether a client is suffering from a loss or severe trauma or PTSD, she offers services that are tailored to individuals, families and couples, both online and in person.
“Good mental health which looks different for everyone,” said Hernandez. “Most clients come in with depression and anxiety. Some find relief after just a few sessions, and some need long term help. The bottom line is normalizing these feelings, and helping people understand that you can be okay, even when things are not okay.”
“I was raised to believe that quitters never win, which is common among my generation. We weren’t raised to ask for help,” said Hernandez. “We were made to believe that we must always persevere. But we’re all affected by grief and uncertainty about the future. There’s a lot of angst and anxiety. Some of that is self-imposed and some of it comes from family pressure. The younger generation is willing and open to secure help and guidance. Many of my clients feel validated by knowing that what they are thinking and feeling is common and that there are many ways to cope with their problems.”
Hernandez has always been a person who people confided in because they knew they could trust her.
This built an affinity for listening and continuous learning is part of what helps her maintain a positive attitude for her clients.
“When I wake up in the morning and I have a headache, or there is some kind of challenge going on in my life, I remind myself that there are greater problems in the world than what I am experiencing. I put a smile on my face because I know that my clients are looking for me to be my best. They are coming to me for guidance, and that inspires me, even if I’m not having the best day,” said Hernandez.
Her favorite thing about running her own business is having a flexible schedule, which allows her to meet the needs of her clients even better. During fall and spring semesters when things can be hectic for people, she offers evening and Saturday sessions that fit client’s schedules better than traditional hours,” said Hernandez.
She says she doesn’t see many challenges because the work is very rewarding for her personally. Going into year two of in-person service has shown her ways she can grow her business when the time is right. When she approaches year three, she plans to add an office manager and bookkeeper to her practice so she can continue to focus on her clients.
In service to the Huntsville community, she has collaborated with SAAFE House to meet some of their counseling service needs. She is actively involved with the Chamber of Commerce as a sponsor of the upcoming professional business women’s luncheon on August 29, the Worldwide Girls Night Out Social and Networking Organization and serves on the Walker County Crisis Intervention Team headed by the SHSU Center for Community Engagement/Criminal Justice and Criminology Department that is geared toward increasing awareness of mental health services in partnership with local law enforcement.
You can also look for Belinda at the SHSU Bearkat Mania on Aug. 30.
Hernandez makes herself available to community organizations that are seeking speakers on various subjects that deal with mental health.
She recently did a presentation for the local Rotary Club on Relationship Counseling.
For more information about the services she offers and insurances that she is currently accepting, visit her website at https://serenespacecounseling.com/ and follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/serenespacecounseling.
