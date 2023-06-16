Vicki McKenzie and Terri Coleman are about to celebrate one year as a real estate group. Together they represent decades of experience in customer service and the Texas real estate market. They are both deeply invested in the Huntsville community and have set their sites on establishing a new office in Walker County.
They currently operate from the Coldwell Banker Realty (CBR) office in Willis, which employs several other Huntsville residents among their 80 agents. In 2022 they were part of the Wendy and Zonia Team that was voted number one in the Lake Conroe Office, recognizing them as official members of the CBR International Diamond Society. This award represents the top 10% of all CBR agents in the world.
Coleman is a five star broker who received the Agent Advisor Award from CBR in 2021 and 2022, recognizing her place in the top 20% of agents across the U.S. She has 33 years of experience in residential and commercial markets in Walker, Harris and Montgomery counties.
She is the former owner of The Raven Antiques and a member of the Walker County Rotary Club. She provides fellowship activities for senior citizens at her home church in Huntsville and volunteers for the Wounded Warrior and Family Support Center.
Coleman grew up in real estate, with her father as an agent and her mother operating a firm in Pasadena. She graduated from Sam Houston State and was a marketing executive with Dinerstein Management before becoming an agent.
“When I started working in real estate, there were no computers. We had a big black book of listings and used Key Maps,” said Coleman. “Back then, Walker and Montgomery County had two systems, and I was the only agent that worked both counties.”
In Huntsville, she began as an agent at Homeland Properties and has also worked for Remax in Conroe. She was in a life-altering traffic accident in 2003 and came back to the profession in 2014 after obtaining her broker’s license. Coleman was part of Mariner Realty when it was acquired by CBR in 2018. She says that her favorite part about the work is helping people realize their dream of owning a home.
McKenzie is a Houston native who attended Lone Star College and moved to Huntsville in 2015. In 2020 she was elected to Huntsville City Council and voted Walker County’s Citizen of the Year. That was also the same year she began her journey in real estate. From the perspective of a councilwoman, she sees her career in real estate as a way to help develop our community in a positive way.
“You hear so much doom and gloom about the housing market,” said McKenzie. “But we have a lot of positives to celebrate. Huntsville is a great place to live, and there are many companies that would thrive here. It’s just a matter of guiding investors to the right properties.” Her goal is to grow the Walker County market and establish an office in Huntsville.
Before becoming an agent, McKenize loved to browse the online listings on the Houston Association of Realtors site. She became an AirBnB host during the pandemic, which gave her a greater understanding of the market. She learned more about area demographics and what kinds of amenities attract potential investors and homeowners.
“Schools, hospitals and city infrastructure are the three most important things. I feel like there has been an awakening there. Passing the school bond was an important accomplishment and now we have more people stepping up to serve on boards to help this progression. We are seeing major shifts and ratings moving in the right direction,” said McKenzie.
Her networking abilities and 30 years in customer service have created a niche in the realm of pocket listings. These listings are more discreet and move more quickly than the traditional process. McKenzie caters to individuals and corporate entities that require a high level of efficiency and integrity.
These two are looking forward to serving your real estate needs, whether it’s a single family home or a large corporate property. Their office is located at 13185 FM 1097 in Willis, Texas. For more information, find them at https://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/tx/willis/agents/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.