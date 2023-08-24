Last August, April Roberts opened a tiny tea house at Kim’s Home and Garden Center with her children, Blake and Caitlyn. After just a year, their operation has already outgrown the space. Thanks to the building owners and contractor, city officials and the collective effort of her family, Louise and Oleta’s Tea House will soon open a new location at 1212 12th Street.
They leased the space in January, and have spent the last eight months creating a new environment for people to gather for tea, coffee, brunch and lunch. Their shop will be opening in the next two weeks with new items like gourmet mac and cheese and a drink list that celebrates grandparents from all over the world with the use of vintage names.
The decor is bright and light, with comfortable chairs and a new velvet couch. They’ve also added some new equipment, allowing them to expand their drink menu to include espresso drinks and fresh juices. Wifi is still free. Their tea is still exclusively from Harney and Sons, and their food will continue to be fresh and made from scratch. Even though it’s a feminine concept, male customers appreciate their BLT as well as other sandwiches, soups and flatbreads.
Whether you’re girly or not, reservations can be made at least 24 hours in advance for their British-style tea service. At $35 per person, it includes their signature quiche, tea sandwiches, house made scones with jam and clotted cream plus specialty sweets. It’s become a frequent favorite for true Brits in the area, which April says she takes as a huge compliment.
April has been a State Farm agent since 2001, beginning in Corpus, and then opening an office in the Woodlands in 2014. She’s a business woman who understands how important it is to cultivate a loyal team that will help build a loyal clientele.
“After owning businesses throughout my career, I’ve learned that you have to be able to delegate and trust people. Our staff is the best, and I take pride in being able to pay them a competitive wage. We also provide a fun environment with a flexible schedule, because we want them to stick with us,” said April.
This mindset is setting her daughters up for success. Caitlyn, who is attending SHSU, has been managing the business since they opened the original location. Her younger daughter is pitching in after school, helping with clean up, set up and product testing.
“I am so proud of my kids,” said April. Blake went back to Lubbock to forge his own path. Cheyenne is helping with research and development. Caitlyn has really stepped up and is running this place like a pro. She is now hiring, training, and handling all the other duties of a professional manager. She loves the front of the house because she loves people and interacting with customers,” said April.
Together, they attracted a loyal staff that is moving with them to the new spot. With temperatures reaching over 100 degrees outside, April opted to close the original location two months ago and pay her staff for their average hours during the transition. As they ease into their new semester at SHSU, they’ve been helping get the space ready to open.
Maddie Prigmore joined them in June and will be acting as the new assistant manager. Haven Burrous has been promoted to shift lead. Holly Elrod and Madison Lacey are the resident baristas and Danny Pierce is their jack-of-all-trades.
They’ve also added some new faces, and they are all excited for the new and improved, temperature controlled cafe.
An incredible amount of work has gone into the remodel. The space has been completely rewired and replumbed, with fresh new paint and gorgeous new appliances and furniture.
The Gibbs Brothers were kind enough to rebuild the entire back section, and the city building officials made the permit process clear and easy.
April says that both the local health inspectors, Terrance Bell and Anya Bernal, have been amazing to work with and her contractor, Mario Ontiveros, have done an outstanding job of melding the new space into the old building.
But her biggest supporter is her husband, Chris.
“They are awesome,” said Chris. “This is something they’ve wanted to do for a long time. They are new business owners on an adventure and I couldn’t be more proud.”
April and Chris are both Bearkats who met at Sam Houston State University and were married in 1996. They lived in Corpus, Austin, Ft. Worth and Conroe before returning to Huntsville in 2021. They’ve always loved Huntsville, and are happy to be back, connecting with old friends and new faces, and giving back to their community.
Open hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To keep up to date on their official opening and what’s on the menu, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LouiseandOletas
