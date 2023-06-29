Women Building Business: Gray treasures things from past, future

Sandra Gray is an antique dealer who sells her found treasures in three different locations in Huntsville. She also serves in a number of capacities that promote small businesses and entrepreneurs. You have likely seen her working at one of the many downtown events she helps foster, or she has greeted you at one of the shops where she is a vendor. She’s one of those people who is known for her warm welcome.
Gray got into the antique business 25 years ago at Avalon Antiques. She then rented a booth from Kathleen Nitschmann at a Nitsch in Time on 11th Street. In 2017 she opened another booth at Uptown Vintage at 19th and Normal Park with Peggy Stansbury. This spring she opened her third booth at the new Uptown Too next to Earnst Jewelers on the downtown square.
“I started my business Eclectibles in 1998,” said Gray. “I was a single mom of three. I was employed, but having limited support and resources I decided to start a side business as an antiques dealer to generate extra income. I was lucky to have friends in the business guide me on how to find a booth and how to price things.”
“I began passionately seeking inventory, reading books, repairing old furniture and working on weekends. I woke up early on Saturday mornings and searched the garage sales before opening the shop. Little did I know this decision would provide a professional destiny and great joy. My home is decorated with eclectic finds and sweet antiques. When my friends and family ask if I have a certain item I either have it or know where to find it. In this business sharing is a blessing,” said Gray.
The antique dealers in Huntsville are more of an extended family than business competitors. Each one gives credit to others for helping them along at some point, and many of them have developed close personal friendships over the years.
This is most apparent when attending the Second Saturday Sip n Shop, which is an expansion of the annual event that began as Wine Down Shop Small, engineered by the Downtown Business Alliance (DBA).
The monthly event has a very cohesive feel because it’s a celebration among friends and the whole town is invited.
They all work incredibly hard to stock their booths, offer great specials, and make enticing food and drink to welcome guests to downtown.
Of the ladies who have built the businesses on the square, most are members of the DBA, the Main Street Advisory Board, or both. Together they have created a strong support system that helps keep our downtown active, which also contributes to the local tax base through sales and tourism.
“Our DBA is a great group of people to work with,” said Gray. “The lighting project completed last Christmas is a great example of what happens when the DBA, Main Street Association, the city and county and the university all work together. These people are my social circle as well as my working cohorts. The downtown antique group wants everyone to succeed, and the more downtown has to offer, the better it is for everyone.”
Gray joined the Main Street Advisory Board in 2016 and currently serves on the Promotions Committee. This is a natural extension of her personality. Always friendly and engaging, she strikes up conversations with visitors to learn where they’re from and what they’re looking for so she can point them in the right direction. It’s good business to refer people to other retailers, restaurants and services, and she truly enjoys promoting Huntsville.
“We have a multitude of tourists coming to our town right now. I am always looking for ways to bring more to our community. We spend a lot of time brainstorming to create new events that will attract locals and tourists,” said Gray.
Gray’s professional employment as an Energy Coordinator for both SHSU and TDCJ spanned a total of 28 years. After she retired a few years ago, she got even more active in her community efforts.
“As a small businesswoman, I am always learning and striving to give back,” said Gray.
She was on the board of the Chamber of Commerce Huntsville Leadership Institute (HLI) from 2018 to 2021 and is a graduate of HLI Class 34. She volunteers at Fair on the Square, Diva Night, and Shot in the Dark Golf Tournament. Otherwise, she is out searching for new finds to stock her booths.
“I love the hunt and the history of the things I collect to sell,” said Gray. She goes to well known places like Roundtop, but no location is too far fetched. “Any time I leave town, I am going to visit a resale shop. She frequents sales from barns to storage units and has even sold things from the trunk of her car.
“I wish I could make more sales that easily. I picked up some chairs at one place and sold them to a collector at a gas station when I made a pit stop and struck up a conversation in the parking lot,” said Gray.
“It’s always a fun experience,” said Gray. When she isn’t selling antiques or volunteering, she is traveling with friends or spending time with her family, especially her precious grandchildren.
The life she has built around her passion allows her a flexible schedule and the time to enjoy the fruits of her labor. Our community is fortunate that she finds so much fulfillment in helping others prosper and enjoy Huntsville.
