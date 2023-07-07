Katie Fox and Rebecca Threatt joined forces in 2020 with the goal of providing the people of Huntsville with affordable therapy through yoga and massage. They have built a friendship and a staff around Studio Wellness Center that fosters growth and promotes success from the inside out, geared toward the best outcomes for their employees and clients. The response has been so good that they opened another location last fall in Trinity.
Both are continually growing as practitioners and business owners to fulfill their mission of restoring pain free movement and well being to the community. These two have maintained their yoga and massage practices for decades prior to opening the business while juggling day jobs, families and other challenges.
Fox has been teaching yoga for twenty years, achieving her first certification with 200 hours of training from the Yoga Alliance. She completed her degree in Kinesiology at SHSU in 2003 while working for a local chiropractor Dr. Jeffrey Pruski, serving as a patient care technician and office manager. She is also a Reiki Practitioner and Ayurvedic Coach.
She opened her yoga studio on Sam Houston Avenue in 2019 after winning a three year battle with breast cancer. She works one on one with special populations, from those recovering from PTSD and sports injuries to cancer survivors and people with mobility issues.
“I’m here to dispel the myth that people with mobility issues or injuries can’t do yoga. I want to show them what yoga really is. It’s amazing what people get out of it once they get over their fears,” said Fox.
Threatt was a single Mom when she got her license to practice massage therapy. She worked in accounting for a number of years and holds three degrees in business. She maintained her massage accreditation throughout her accounting career because she loved it. She is a Licensed Massage Therapist (LMT), Functional Movement Therapist and certified in Active Release Techniques.
After she married and decided to move to Huntsville, she wasn’t expecting to find a business partner or a friend for life. She was really expecting to stay home with her growing family. One evening she and her husband decided to go explore downtown Huntsville and wandered into what used to be the Lucky Bat Studio. After talking with Mary Brett, she was told she should speak to Fox.
“After one conversation, we realized how much our goals for the community were the same,” said Fox.
“It was great to hear someone who spoke my language,” said Threatt. ”Since the first time we met, we’ve always had an easy relationship. Katie always builds me up, and she lets me be me.”
They worked in the same building while maintaining separate finances for the first year. Once that was proven to work well, they took the plunge in 2021, forming an official business partnership that they continue to expand.
“We would not be here if Rebecca had not come along,” said Fox. “We are much stronger together than we were separately. We also have an amazing staff and each one of them offers something unique to our clients.”
“Our staff is wonderful,” said Threatt. “The most perfect people have come along. Almost as if by magic, they arrived at six month intervals, just as we needed them.”
Elizabeth Mize is a Certified Personal Trainer and Group Fitness Instructor who teaches Barre, Pilates and other low impact methods to build strength and stamina. Caitlyn Ashton was a client who joined the team as a Meditation Instructor and Reiki Master and also makes signature aromatherapy blends for the shop.
Holly Calhoun is an LMT that comes from a legacy of practitioners in her family. She is certified in Myofascial Release and is a graduate of SHSU. KC Collins is an LMT who specializes in Swedish, relaxation massage and breathwork and is also a Certified Personal Trainer.
Since opening their Trinity location, they hired Jim McCall to work that location exclusively. McCall is an LMT certified in medical, orthopedic, Thai and sports massage. He is also a marathoner and long distance runner.
Other staff members split their time between the two locations. The new space is downtown in what Fox calls a “really cool industrial space” with two massage rooms, a waiting room, and a group yoga and fitness room. Clients can book their sessions at either location from the main website.
“We had a lot of Trinity residents coming to Huntsville for services, and three of our practitioners live closer to that location so it made a lot of sense to open a studio there,” said Fox. “Our class passes are good for either location to provide some flexibility for those who live in one place and work in the other.”
Fox and Threatt are committed to their personal growth as well as the growth of their business.
Fox is working toward 500 hours of training with the Yoga Alliance to offer teacher training. Threatt is working on her Masters in Exercise Science at SHSU.
“All of the theory I am learning is proving what I have seen in my practice,” said Threatt.
They are hoping to attract an acupuncturist to add to their services, and are also working on customizing their online classes. These were very popular during the pandemic, but most clients are opting to attend classes in person. Later this year, patrons will see free videos with basic instruction on the website and specialized instruction will be made available for a small fee.
Fox is currently offering rewards points to her clients that can be accrued for additional services, and planning a customer appreciation event in September to celebrate four years in business. She and Threatt both donate their time to a number of local charities, including the SAAFE House, Good Shepherd Mission, and Rita B. Huff Animal Shelter. They hold donation based classes for some, and gift class time and services to fundraising events for other organizations in need.
“Huntsville is an amazing place,” said Threatt. “People are so kind and turning more toward our brand of wellness. We wanted to make this a form of affordable health care while improving the quality of life in our community, allowing people to be and do better.”
Studio Wellness Center in Huntsville is located in the strip at 2100 Sam Houston Avenue. The new location is at 102 West Main Street in downtown Trinity. For more information about their services, visit their website at https://thestudiohuntsville.com/.
