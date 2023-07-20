Doris Collins has co-owned Fabric Carousel on the downtown square for almost 40 years. She began working part time in the shop in 1975 when it was strictly a fashion fabric store. The shop sells a wide selection of fabric, notions, and the latest in Swiss made BERNINA sewing machines to make quilts, clothing and crafts.
Collins and her husband Karl bought the business from the Rathkes in 1984. Within a few years they had the foresight to gear the shop toward quilting as more women entered the workforce and had less time to sew. Collins found a mentor in Barbara Priest, who had a quilting shop nearby and later came to work at Fabric Carousel. Priest taught Collins the best techniques and helped make quilting block kits for the shop for decades.
“Quilting is a luxury now,” said Collins. “The 90s were a great time to switch over and I have never regretted the decision.”
Collins grew up outside of Navasota and came to Huntsville to study Fashion Merchandising at SHSU. She married her husband in 1982 and they were in their 20s when they decided to purchase the business. Collins said she could not have maintained this business without Karl, who has been a sales manager for agricultural equipment most of their married life, and the person who services the machines they sell. Her employees have been an integral part of running the business day to day.
“I have been blessed with wonderful employees the entire time,” said Collins.
She and her staff have been through some trying times in their years together. During the pandemic, they were considered essential and never shut down. Because disposable masks were not readily available, many people were making their own. On many days in 2020, there would be more than 30 people lined up to pick up fabric. As quarantine continued and more people began to sew and quilt, 2021 turned out to be a record year for the shop.
“The Huntsville community has always been good to us,” said Collins. “We greatly appreciate the Main Street Office and how the City of Huntsville supports them. I also have to say that the Downtown Business Alliance (DBA) has done an amazing job of bringing traffic to the square.”
Collins served as both Treasurer and President of the DBA in the early years of its formation. She has sponsored the Walker County Fair Quilt Show for more than 15 years and served as a judge on many occasions.
Collins has won three different incentive trips to Europe through BERNINA. The first was to Amsterdam and the other two were to Switzerland to visit the factory where the machines are made, offering a wonderful excursion as well as a chance to see how the machines are constructed.
The store has been a BERNINA sewing machine dealership for 50 years. Today the machines are actually computers with USB ports that enable the user to download designs and create their quilts and other projects with impressive results. The shop carries the latest versions of several machines, along with custom luggage to transport them and hands-on classes to learn how they work.
The classroom is occupied at least four days per week, with a mix of paid classes and free socials. Those who are new to sewing receive basic instruction for projects and those with more experience learn how to improve their techniques. Classes range from sewing and embroidery to sergers and software. Jeanette Allen is their best software teacher, coaching guests on how to optimize the newest technology that BERNINA has incorporated into their machines.
“Each person works differently,” said Collins. “Some people prefer the planning part and others like the technical part. The precision of making a quilt is very much like being a carpenter, and there is a lot of gratification when all the pieces fit together. I love the planning part, specifically choosing colors and textures.”
They acquired the space next door for classes almost ten years ago, and it remains a popular spot for local residents, tourists and members of the Tall Pines Quilt Guild (TPQG). TPQG was formed the same year the Collins’ bought the shop and she is a charter member. They have grown and evolved together, learning and showcasing their work as well as bringing nationally known quilters to town to speak at their monthly meetings.
Between running the business and teaching classes, Collins has very little free time. When she can spare a few days away, she likes to spend it quilting at nearby retreat centers that cater to quilters and crafters. Twelve Pines Retreat Center is just a 20 minute drive down Hwy 75 toward Madisonville. The Hummingbird Retreat is just on the outskirts of Huntsville on Hwy 19, and offers three and four day stays. There is a private cottage on Lake Livingston she sometimes books with other quilters and another retreat center in Athens that offers really amazing food as part of their package.
“It’s such a treat to have a break from chores and business,” said Collins. ”All we do is sew and think about creating.”
Just as the art of quilting is returning as a mainstream hobby, certain fabric patterns have made a resurgence in popularity. The shop features unique fabrics like batiks printed in Indonesia, reproductions of Civil War Prints from the mid 1800s and brightly colored Conversation Prints from the 1930s.
The shop also offers other creative possibilities. They have supplies and templates for embroidery that produce “standing lace” projects, which can be made into intricate holiday decor, luggage tags, jewelry and accessories.
Even though Collins is a master at quilting, she is still a fashionista at heart. The second Thursday of each month is a free social gathering for garment making. Guests are invited to bring their machines and supplies and connect with other creatives to share tips and techniques.
Other classes range from beginner level to advanced, with instruction from local experts on a wide range of subjects. Any materials purchased for classes come with a 10% discount, excluding machines and repairs.
TPQG holds socials at the shop on the second and fourth Fridays each month, and a Charity Bee every third Tuesday.
For more about their classes, visit their website at https://www.fabriccarousel.com/ and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fabriccarouselhuntsville. The shop is located at 1101 12th Street. Open hours are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.