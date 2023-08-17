Courtney Woods is the owner of Salon Chic & Boutique, where fashion and hairstylists converge for a makeover experience unlike any other in the Huntsville area. Her mother, Janet Jones, will greet you at the door with a cup of coffee or a cold drink, and direct you to one of their licensed professionals who can help style you from head to toe. Woods grew up in Houston, where she attended cosmetology classes at Aldine High School. She moved to Huntsville in 1999, passed the state board at age 17 and has been doing hair since 2001, the year before she graduated from Huntsville High School.
She began her public career by shadowing at a salon in Magnolia for three years and was then a stylist at Trendsetters in Huntsville for the next six years. Woods opened her full service family salon 12 years ago in July and has built a loyal clientele primarily by word of mouth.
They work together as a team, providing customers with a full range of services, from basic cut and color to balayage, brow and lash treatments and airbrush makeup. Some of her clients are in their nineties and come every week. Others come every six weeks or whenever their schedules allow. Their services are in high demand and are usually booked three to four weeks in advance.
“Each member of our staff has a special talent, so we cover every aspect of the hair world. We build off each other’s ideas to provide the best outcome for our clients, who have become part of our family,” said Woods.
Woods does it all, from kids cuts to hair color and her versatile staff that can do everything in between. Melisa Dehnert has worked with Woods throughout her career and has been at Salon Chic since day one. Kaitlyn Warren has been at the salon for almost nine years.
Tara Grisham and Ondria Collins have been with Woods for six years and both specialize in lash extensions as well as traditional hair care services. Trenda Coburn joined them two years ago, and she has more than 40 years of experience in the industry. Shelby Lampson was a stylist in Lufkin for 10 years before joining Salon Chic a year ago.
While you’re waiting for your curls to set or your color to develop, you can ask for fashion advice and find a new outfit to go with your freshly styled tresses. Woods has always loved fashion, so it was a natural pairing for a person who lives to help her clients transform.
“Right now ruffles are really in, so there are a ton of cute tops to go with all our denim. I love big and bougie jewelry, so we carry flashy statement pieces, but we also carry studs, simple chains and pendants. From classy to casual, we have you covered,” said Woods.
You’ll find adorable shoes, both chunky and understated jewelry, denim, casual and dressy tops, beaded and leather handbags, home decor and gifts, plus a full range of Bridgewater Candle Company products that include lotions, laundry detergent, air diffusers, and hand soap.
They stock specialty items like Makeup Junkie bags with removable liners and a full line of salon quality hair products from Kenra, Olaplex, Redken, Matrix, Pureology, Big Sexy Hair and Kevin Murphy.
They also feature spirit gear to show your school pride, from Huntsville Hornet and Alpha Omega to New Waverly and Madisonville.
It’s a perfect place to find an ensemble with jewelry and shoes to match your school colors.
This family owned and operated business supports the local community by contributing to fundraisers for Lady Hornet Volleyball and Hornet Baseball Team. They are sponsors for the Walker County Fair Association, Huntsville Youth Baseball League, Walker County Go Texan Committee, and Mighty Oaks Foundation. They are also loyal members of the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce.
Woods married Huntsville native Adam Woods in 2004 and they have three children. Their daughter Kynlynn is taking cosmetology classes at Huntsville High School, even though her ultimate dream is to become a vet. Their other two children, Kord and Kash are into ranch rodeo and raising show animals. They all still find time to play sports.
Woods has a pretty hectic schedule, juggling the business, home life and after school activities but her staff is autonomous and she has a lot of support from her family, which she is deeply grateful for.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for my family,” said Woods. “My Mom is my right hand. She’s the smiling face you see when you walk in the door. She is our receptionist and also handles ordering, inventory and bookkeeping. My husband is a humble sweetheart who doesn’t like to brag, but I wouldn’t have any of this if it weren’t for him.”
Salon Chic and Boutique is located at 1370 Highway 75 North. Open Mondays by appointment only, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call 936-291-7100 to book an appointment.
