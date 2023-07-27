Women Building Business: Conner and Cotton keep fashion affordable downtown

Over the last 34 years, while Pam Conner and Twanya Cotton were building a business to support their families - they have also become co-creators of a thriving downtown for Huntsville. They’ve raised their kids together while helping to create community events that are still expanding, drawing more locals and tourists to the square and improving the financial landscape for other business owners.
In 1988, Conner opened her first shop on University Ave, which she named the Bargain Boxx because it was so tiny. When she moved it to the location at 1114 11th St. in 1989, she asked Cotton to join her, adding Simply Seconds under the same roof. They are sisters-in-law but they have become more like siblings who have fostered a great partnership and an extended family.
“It’s our happy place,” said Cotton. “We work really well together, and we wouldn’t be where we are if it weren’t for the other. We’re total opposites. I like to clean. Pam likes to do paperwork. She’s the salesperson and I like to organize.”
When you walk in the front door, the first thing you’ll see is the best of their top name brand women’s clothing for the season. All are marked at about 25% of their regular retail price. Beyond that section is a room full of menswear. Since they took over the space that was once King’s Candy, the entire right side of the store is now the women and children’s section.
Their shop is the local go to spot to find something to wear for any age. Whether you need everyday basics, a professional wardrobe, or something fun for a special occasion, you can find it here, along with accessories to match. By keeping quality high and prices fair, they’ve built a great reputation and loyal customer base.
They accept as much as they can house on a seasonal basis, giving 40% of the sale price to their consignment clients.
They tally those sales each month and cut clients a check, but they’ll also apply that as credit to the next purchase. They currently have between 600 and 800 active consignment clients, and many of them buy as much as they sell. It doesn’t matter where the clothes came from, as long as they are clean, in good shape and in season.
They keep the store clean and organized, and they offer a brand of hospitality that can’t be found in a box store. They don’t pressure customers but they are fully present to help. They’ll remember where you’re from, and who your family is. They ask how your kids are doing and how your job is going. Then they listen and share a related experience, or tell you something that will make you laugh.
You can ask how things look when you try on clothes, and whether it’s appropriate to wear to a job interview or to meet your boyfriend’s parents. They’ll kindly give you an honest opinion, and help you find something attractive and practical that works within your budget. This is how they’ve built a multi-generational clientele that reaches across the country.
“These connections extend to other states,” said Conner. “Our customers bring their whole family to shop, and those who live elsewhere come to see us at regular intervals when they are here to visit. The relationships and bonding we’ve had here is tremendous. The fun part is when people tell me they used to shop here with their Moms. Having people walk in and treat me with respect has been a wonderful thing for my kids to see.”
Conner and Cotton each have three children that were raised together in the business. When their kids were young, they each worked three days per week and brought the kids to the shop. As the kids got older, they became part of the workforce. Everyone in the family has helped in some way, with two of their daughters helping them run the day to day operations.
Cotton’s daughter Amber worked in the shop from age 14 through high school graduation. Conner’s daughter Savannah worked behind the counter from the age of twelve until her late 20s and still fills in when she visits.
“Being able to work with family has been the best part,” said Conner, who got a little teary-eyed while reflecting on what the business has meant to her.
In 2010, they opened Deja Vu Decor in the retail space to their left, applying the same principles to furniture and home decor. Conner’s sister Paula Lesser recently took over Deja Vu, keeping the business in the family while allowing Cotton and Conner to focus exclusively on their shop. Neither can say they have met with many challenges because they love what they do. Even the pandemic wound up improving their business, which is a strong reflection of their positive outlook and customer service.
“I think people felt more comfortable in smaller places that were easier to get in and out of. It actually strengthened our tourism substantially,” said Conner.
Business has gotten so good over the last few years that they both work together on Saturdays in order to handle the traffic. This is a trend they have helped build for downtown Huntsville. Conner has served as the Secretary of the Downtown Business Alliance for a decade, while Cotton has been a behind the scenes advisor and support system.
They have helped create a community business model that is based on helping others. Their neighbors are not their competitors. They are close personal friends who have shared their customers, successes and hardships like a tight knit family.
Whether it’s blood family, their downtown business family or the larger community, they have put a great deal of effort into making it better. Conner served on the school board for Richards ISD for 13 years. Cotton is a former volunteer for Huntsville Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
About 14 years ago, they helped create an annual event called Wine Down Shop Small to attract more business to the square. Rather than focus on profit, the event was designed to maintain a relaxed pace. The event is capped at 500 guests to avoid overcrowding, which maintains an intimate hometown feel. This year they added whiskey because they wanted something new that would appeal to the male demographic. Now it’s called Wine Down Whiskey Up.
By working with their neighbors, the DBA and Main Street Program, they helped create a spinoff called Sip n Shop. Each month has a theme and features games that reward visits to all participating locations, free adult beverages, snacks, and special discounts.
The Main Street Summer Music Series now coincides with these Second Saturdays. Old Town Theatre performances and other local events are scheduled in tandem, providing residents and tourists with a full day of activities. This has dramatically increased the number of customers that come from other towns to explore Huntsville.
Not just annually or monthly, but all year round. They don’t like to brag, but they have been a driving force that has increased our tax base by attracting more business to the local economy.
“We lead by example,” said Conner. “We believe in hard work and being consistent.”
Open hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. To keep up with new arrivals in the shop and events happening downtown, follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ResaleBBSS.
