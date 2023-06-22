Women Building Business: Caroline Crimm takes Texas Historic Tours to Mexico

Dr. Caroline Crimm is a retired history teacher who continues to infuse the value of the past into every facet of her life. She has been taking groups on historical tours for decades, and in 2016, she opened a business built around it. In January of this year, she celebrated moving into a new location on 11th Street.
Aside from day trips and historical tours all over Texas, she offers six day excursions to Oaxaca and San Miguel de Allende as well as a ten day tour from Copper Canyon to Baja. Crimm was born and raised in Mexico City. She is a nationally certified tour guide and holds a Ph.D. in Latin American History from the University of Texas. Her familiarity with Mexico and fluency in Spanish make navigating safer than in most major U.S. cities.
The tour locations are carefully selected, as well as the local guides, hotels and restaurants. You don’t have to be a history buff to enjoy the trips she charters. She can also assist with booking additional excursions through local agencies for snorkeling, boat tours and diving. Sightseeing happens at a leisurely pace with adequate time for shopping and siestas.
“Everyone I’ve taken has had a great time. I’ve been to some of these locations so many times, it’s very much a homecoming. Our hosts are always very gracious, and our guests are exposed to the very best of regional food, art and culture,” said Crimm.
She just returned from the Oaxaca Natives and Nature Tour, exploring what their state does best. Oaxaca is considered to be the gastronomic capital of Mexico because of its wide range of cuisines. It’s home to seven different versions of mole that highlight the different chiles and chocolate from around the state.
One day of the trip was dedicated to learning how to make tortillas and mole from scratch at Quinta Brava. Guests were invited to select ingredients from the local market before a hands-on lesson from Chef “Mike” Miguel Angel Alvarez, who explained the history of Oaxaca’s indigenous foods. The day ended with a sumptuous meal featuring their work.
After a tour of the ancient pyramids and Museo de Sitio of Monte Alban, the group was treated to a tasting on Mezcal Road. Mezcal is the mother of tequila, and Oaxaca produces some of the best mezcal in the world. They toured the Plaza de Armas (Main Square) and the Metropolitan Cathedral. They visited the Hierve de Agua (crystallized waterfalls) and botanical gardens, as well as the Museu de los Pintores (Museum of Painters) Oaxaquenos.
The next adventure to Mexico is scheduled for September and will feature the reenactment of Mexican Independence in San Miguel de Allende. This particular trip was inspired by friend and fellow SHSU professor Norma Beth Williamson and includes a tour of San Miguel with day trips to Atotonilco, Guanajuato and Querétaro.
When Crimm isn’t hosting a tour, she stays busy with other hats she wears that benefit the Huntsville community. She has been a member of the Main Street Advisory Board since its establishment. The board is dedicated to preserving and enhancing downtown Huntsville by weighing in on events and activities and cultivating relationships among business owners.
Crimm now serves on the Beautification Committee with Helen Belcher, helping to ensure our downtown square remains clean and visually pleasing for residents and visitors. In 2001 she worked with Main Street Manager Shawn Lewis and her SHSU history students to reassemble the Roberts-Farris cabin that once stood on the downtown square. The cabin was originally built in the 1800s near Sandy Creek and now has a permanent home at the Sam Houston Memorial Museum grounds.
She was a pivotal part of the Sam Houston Folk Festival at its peak, integrating her history students into the experience by assigning them to appear as historical characters in period dress. She oversaw outdoor cooking with Paula Turner and other volunteers, serving as the caterer for reenactors and a living history exhibit for visitors. She also took her history students to learn about Huntsville at the Johnnie Jo Dickenson Genealogy Room at the public library.
Another project that allowed her to immerse her students into the history of Huntsville was enlisting their help transcribing letters from the original occupants of the Wynne Home. During historical home tours each December, her students would assume a pivotal character from the past and read their exchange for visitors. This was one of the many ways she connected SHSU to the community while making history come alive.
Those who join her on historical tours these days become the characters that shaped history, helping her fellow travelers understand the past. She uses her gift for storytelling to make historical events fun, relatable, and easy to connect to the present day. For local tours, the Joye Mobile can accommodate up to 12 passengers and can be rented for private trips and parties.
For more information about booking a tour, visit https://www.historictoursoftexas.com/ or contact the office at history.ccc@gmail.com or 936-398-6974. To inquire in person, the office is located at 1225 11th Street.
