Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect they say attacked a woman and threatened her with a knife Wednesday night in Huntsville.
Police were called to The Grove Apartments, located in the 2100 block of Sycamore Avenue around 7 p.m., after a resident reported the attack. Officers say while walking home from work around 6:45 p.m., an unknown suspect – described as a white male between 5’7” and 5’10” in a blue SHSU sweatshirt – swarmed the victim and pushed her up against a wall.
Police say the suspect grabbed the victim by the throat and threatened to stab her if she screamed, but she did not see a knife. The victim was able to escape by kicking the suspect and running away.
“This was a very frightening situation and I applaud the victim for defending herself,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I am happy she was able to get away safely and we hope to find the suspect soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.