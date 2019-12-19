Siren

Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect they say attacked a woman and threatened her with a knife Wednesday night in Huntsville.

Police were called to The Grove Apartments, located in the 2100 block of Sycamore Avenue around 7 p.m., after a resident reported the attack. Officers say while walking home from work around 6:45 p.m., an unknown suspect – described as a white male between 5’7” and 5’10” in a blue SHSU sweatshirt – swarmed the victim and pushed her up against a wall.

Police say the suspect grabbed the victim by the throat and threatened to stab her if she screamed, but she did not see a knife. The victim was able to escape by kicking the suspect and running away.

“This was a very frightening situation and I applaud the victim for defending herself,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I am happy she was able to get away safely and we hope to find the suspect soon.”

Tags