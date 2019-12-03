MADISON COUNTY — A Madisonville woman was handed down a double life sentence last week after admitting to repeatedly sexually abusing a child and possessing child pornography.
Felicia Mulkey of Madisonville pled guilty last month to four charges and received two life sentences with no chance of parole in the 278th District Court.
Evidence in the case showed that Mulkey filmed herself as she raped her 8-year-old biological daughter hundreds of times. She plead guilty to one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, one count of super aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of possession of child pornography.
“The events of this case are hard to believe — that a woman would ever do something like this to her own child,” Madison County District Attorney Brian Risinger said. “We are fortunate to have a team of dedicated law enforcement professionals working so diligently for the safety of our children and community.”
During the multi-agency investigation, members of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Madisonville Police Department, the Texas Rangers, agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the Madison and Montgomery County District Attorney’s Offices came together and collected and analyzed massive amounts of evidence.
“It took a team effort to successfully prosecute the horrendous crime and rescue a little girl,” Risinger added.
After hearing testimony from retired Texas Ranger Steven Jeter and special agent Jeff Chappell with Homeland Security Investigations, Judge Hal Ridley sentenced Mulkey to the maximum punishment on all charges. Mulkey will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“When I heard about this little girl and the abuse she suffered, I volunteered to help,” special prosecutor Mary Nan Huffman said. “Every child deserves justice no matter the jurisdiction. Mulkey may have been the way this child was brought into this world, but she is no mother.”
Mulkey’s boyfriend, Joseph Farris is also charged in connection with the case and is awaiting trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.