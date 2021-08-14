Monday, Aug. 16 is the final day for residents to announce their candidacy for the city of Huntsville’s 2021 elections, which will select four city council members and a mayor.
Three incumbents — Mayor Andy Brauninger and council members Daiquiri Beebe and Russell Humphrey — have already filed paperwork to seek re-election for their current seat. Current Ward 3 council member Blake Irving will opt to challenge Brauninger for the mayor’s seat instead of seeking a second term for his ward position.
As of the end of Friday’s filing period, here are the names of the residents who have announced their candidacy:
For mayor:
• Andy Brauninger
• Blake Irving
For city council:
• Daiquiri Beebe (Ward 1)
• Russell Humphrey (Ward 2)
• Scott Trevor Thorn (Ward 3)
• Jon Skelly Strong (Ward 4)
—
Elections will also be held for positions on the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees, New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees, New Waverly City Council, Riverside City Council and Walker County Hospital District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.