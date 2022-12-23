The winds have blown in the frigid air as anticipated and many are feeling the temperatures this morning.
Entergy Texas is reporting 3,715 customers without power, due to affected lines that have been shorted out by falling tree limbs. The power grid is not the cause.
“Due to the winter weather that is presently over your area, we are experiencing numerous scattered outages. Entergy personnel are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore service,” according to Entergy Texas.
The estimated restoration time is currently noon today.
City of Huntsville officials reported receiving around 20 calls but all have been on the customer side. All City water tanks are full and operating as normal.
