The National Weather Service - Houston/Galveston has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Wednesday.
Freezing rain/drizzle is likely across our north/northwestern counties from now through Wednesday afternoon. The primary concern will be ice accumulation, which could create dangerous travel conditions on roadways. In addition to that, there will be a slight risk of excessive rainfall from Wednesday night into Thursday Morning.
- Periods of light rainfall and drizzle are likely over much of southeast Texas through Wednesday afternoon.
- Temperatures across our northern/northwestern counties are expected to be around and below freezing during this time period.
- This shallow, Arctic air mass will cause any rain/drizzle to transition to freezing rain/drizzle.
- The greatest icing potential continues to be focused further north/northwest towards central Texas.
- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday for the following locations:
- Colorado, Austin, Waller, Grimes, Walker and Houston Counties
- These areas could receive a light glaze of ice, causing hazardous travel conditions (especially on bridges, overpasses).
- Shallow cold air masses are often difficult to predict. Therefore, temperatures will need to be monitored closely in case any upgrade from advisory to warning is warranted.
The winter weather threat is expected to end by Wednesday afternoon. However, periods of moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall will be possible later in the day on Wednesday and especially Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Though widespread rainfall totals are expected to be manageable, recent rains have saturated the soil in some areas which will increase runoff and the potential for minor river flooding. There will also be the risk of minor street flooding in urban and low-lying areas.
