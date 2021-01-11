A winter storm blew across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday, coating the region with a blanket of snow, forcing some school and government office closures, and fostering some play time for adults and children alike.
As many as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow fell across parts of southern Texas, the National Weather Service in Houston reported Sunday night. The snow contributed to slick roads and power outages, but some families took time to enjoy the weather in Huntsville and Walker County.
The system moved into Louisiana and Mississippi during the nighttime hours, with Louisiana State Police warning people in an online video to stay off the roads if possible.
About 4 inches of snow was reported locally, prompting closures at Sam Houston State University, Huntsville ISD, New Waverly ISD and Alpha Omega Academy.
Communities further south in Louisiana and Mississippi were forecast to get rain or a mixture of snow and rain.
