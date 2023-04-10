WineQuest set

The Rotary Club of Huntsville is hosting its 5th annual WineQuest event, an elegant evening of fine wines, great food, and auctions, all the proceeds of which benefit local non-profits in Walker County.
The 2023 event is a “Roaring 20’s” theme and is scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, in the Gibbs Conference Hall of the Sam Houston Memorial Museum’s Walker Education Center, 1402 19th Street, in Huntsville.
The 2022 event was such a success as local Rotarians were able to donate more than $20,000 to local non-profit agencies including The Good Shepherd Mission, A Time 2 Read, POP, Santa’s Helpers and the “I Like Me,” book program, as well as scholarship and other assistance programs for Huntsville ISD students.
“Our focus is on serving the community,” said Karen Hewitt, Rotarian and co-chair of WineQuest. “The money we raise serving wine and selling auction tickets is money we give directly back to the community and to those who need it the most.”
Along with ticket sales, funds are raised during the event through a silent and live auction, as well as a wine pull. Tickets may be purchased by contacting any Huntsville Rotarian, or by visiting the WineQuest website at https://winequestrotary.org/
For more information about the event, Terri Coleman, WineQuest Committee Chair.
The Rotary Club of Huntsville is one of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs throughout the world and on six continents. With more than 1.4 million members worldwide, Rotary International strives to promote peace, fight disease, protect the environment, grow local economies and support education.
More information about the Rotary Club of Huntsville can be found at https://rotaryclubofhuntsvilletx.org/
