WineQuest raises funds for local charities

The Huntsville Rotary Club annual fundraiser to benefit local charities was a roaring Gatsby 20’s success on Saturday, May 6. The night was filled with wine sampling and dancing to the sounds of the Dixie Jazz band Razzmajazz of Arlington, Texas. The beauties for the night were Piper Cheng, Miss Sam Houston and Quincy Beaty Miss Piney Woods.
Attendees dressed in zoot suits, arm garters, period hats, and period dresses, with one woman dressed in a sufferage skirt and blouse with a sash demanding ‘votes for women.’
The proceeds from WineQuest each year are returned to the community through support of numerous organizations who primarily provide services to our youth.The lucky non-profits include ATime2Read, Food Bank Education Programs, Safety Town, Good Shepherd Mission, HISD Housing Insecure Kids, SAAFE House and others. “The proceeds are still being processed however our estimated profit should exceed $50,000,” said CoChair Karen Hewitt. “ We appreciate our sponsors and this community and their generosity.”
Rotary is a local and international service organization of dedicated people who share a passion for both community service and friendship. Formed in Chicago in 1905, Rotary has grown into 1.2 million neighbor, friends and community leaders from almost every nation who come together to create positive lasting change in communities around the world. What does it take to make lasting change in the world? Rotary members believe it starts with a commitment to Service Above Self.
The Wine Pull lucky number winner received a beautiful custom gold and ruby necklace created and donated by Elliott’s Jewelers. The design was a wine glass pouring. Everyone was a winner in the Wine Pull because of Elliott’s generosity. Each ticket number came with a gold box which contained a piece of jewelry.
Elliott’s Jewelers also donated a diamond necklace and an incredible one carat diamond ring. These items were part of the auction or the Wine Pull. Elliott’s Jewelers is own by Elliott Herzlich, a Rotary member and local business.
The premier auctioneer, Greg Smith, Rotary member, owner of Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, performed his job superbly. The guest could not resist the pull on their wallets and purses.
Former City of Huntsville Mayor Mac Woodward, bided and won the ‘Fire Chief for the Day,’ auction item. “Fire Chief Greg Mathis and four firemen were present to promote this auction item,” said Co
Chair Terry Coleman. “This item is a dream come true for a child. One or several of Woodward’s grandchildren will be treated to a ride to school on a Huntsville Fire Truck and an opportunity to hang out at the Fire Station.
The other auction items included Dinner for six with Texas Representative Kyle Kacal, A Day in the Hill Country via a private plane to Fredericksburg with wine tasting and dinner (donated by Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home), an original painting and signed book by Lee Jamison, steel target (donated by Huntsville Steel Fabrication and Todd and Angie Barber), a hosted event at Bonnie’s Hideout with gift basket and huge drink cooler (donated by Valarie Morell).
Also donated was Date Night to include a romantic evening flight around Walker County, in flight champagne, and dinner for two at 1836 Steakhouse (donated by Wade and Terri Gillespie and 1836 Steakhouse), LaCosta Legends & Champion Golf Experience, three rare small batch Kentucky Sipping Bourbons (donated by Serene Space Counseling/Ray and Belinda Hernandez), five bottle of French Bordeaux wines (donated by Bill and Debra Daugette), and an 1890 American antique maple chest /mirror (donated by Joe and Eileen Boaz).
Historic Tours of Texas donated a tour of the Stetsi Brewery in Lovely, Texas (donated by Caroline Crimm) and an extremely rare wine, South African Cabernet Sauvignon by The Goose Expressions 2014 - which will mature in 2024.
The Platinum Sponsor for the night was Bayes Achievement Center.
BAC mission is to help the children and young people who are most in need have the best life possible.
This therapeutic treatment center and school has operated successfully in Huntsville for over 27 years.
The Huntsville Rotary Club meets every Wednesday for lunch at 1402 19th Street, PO Box 186 Huntsville, Texas 77342, www.rotaryclubofhuntsvilletx.org.
