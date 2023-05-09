Wine Down Whiskey Up offers new vendors and live music

The Downtown Business Alliance is happy to announce the 12th Annual Wine Down event, sponsored by Weisner of Huntsville. This is the first year the event will include whiskey tastings, to be offered by the Humble Whiskey Club, along with Old Humble Distilling and Bartlett’s Distillery. The public is invited to taste the best wines and spirits produced in the area, and enjoy in store specials and treats at businesses around the square from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
Check in for the event will be at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn, where guests can pick up their swag bag and tasting glass. Bingo cards are back, and getting it stamped at each location enters participants into a drawing for “Downtown Dollars” totaling $1,000 in retail vouchers to spend at participating businesses. Presale tickets are going fast and attendance is limited.
Ten wineries will be featured, with new offerings from Busted Oak Cellars of Carmine, Punkin Vineyards of New Waverly, and the Ferm Meadery of Conroe. The Main Street Music Series will kick off at Rather Park, located at 13th and University with award winning performer Sundance Head at 7:30 p.m.
For a tasty bite to eat, the Tamale Gringo will have tamales for sampling and sale at Nitsch in Time Antiques on 11th Street.
The CAT Cafe on University Avenue and Walls Barbecue on Sam Houston will be offering grab and go food until 8 p.m. Sam’s Table on the square will be open until 10 p.m.
This event is a great opportunity to see what downtown Huntsville has to offer.
Rare collectibles, upscale home goods, antique furniture, clothing and jewelry are all available at a fair price without the drive.
If you need a gift for Mother’s Day, the square is the place to find something special.
Tickets are available at participating merchants around the square, or on the DBA website at https://www.huntsvilledba.com/events.
