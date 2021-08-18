HUNTSVILLE — A line of very heavy thunderstorms with wind gusting over 60 miles an hour blew through Huntsville on Wednesday, bringing with it sporadic reports of damage to trees and structures.
The worst of the damage was reported at the Greater Robinson Memorial Church of God in Christ on Avenue M, where wind gusts collapsed the support structure of their future sanctuary. The historic church began construction of the sanctuary in February, with support beams and trusses going up over the past few weeks.
The new building, had been five years in the making, undergoing extensive planning while waiting to acquire land close to their existing facilities in the avenues for expansion.
Church officials said that no damage was reported to the current sanctuary, which sits next door.
No injuries have been reported in the storm.
