Gordon Scott Williams is a graduate of Lamar University who has served as their Television Studio Operations Manager since 1999. He is an award-winning writer, director and producer whose projects have screened at over 60 different film festivals and have garnered more than 35 awards.
The viewing of “They Will Talk About Us: The Charlton-Pollard Story” and “The Example” is hosted by the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, on the eve of Sam Houston State University’s (SHSU) 19th Annual Diversity Leadership Conference.
Williams has been invited to show the two films together at Stephen F. Austin, Prairie View A&M and SHSU, with viewings in Beaumont on Feb. 26 and others scheduled later this year in Port Arthur and Houston.
“Beaumont’s Black History in Moving Pictures” will be presented at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at SHSU’s Olson Auditorium. A discussion by Williams will follow on multiple disciplines in film making.
Since establishing G Sharp Productions in 1996, Williams has garnered countless awards for independent film projects such as “The Story of Marcus and Reyna,” “The Greater Ambition,” “Gemini,” and “Do You.” His early experience as an intern on Black Entertainment Television gave this former President of the Southeast Texas Branch of the National Association of Black Journalists a springboard to fully realize his desire to tell meaningful stories.
The Charlton Pollard Story was created by students from Lamar University Television Productions and premiered on Feb. 18, 2022, at the Jefferson Theatre in Beaumont. It has been accepted into several film festivals from San Antonio to Florida and Paris and nominated for awards at last year’s Prison City Film Festival. It was named Best Documentary Short at the Urban Media Film Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.
“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions,” said Williams. “More than 350 people came to the premiere of The Charlton Pollard Story. The response from their community has been amazing and I am honored that more people want to see it.”
Also known as “The South End,” Charlton-Pollard is the oldest Black neighborhood in Beaumont.
Before integration their community had its own restaurants, theaters, and other thriving businesses. It was important to the economic growth of Beaumont, and is considered a success story by local historians.
The teachers, church leaders and other residents that contributed to the growth of the community created a rich history that is celebrated by Williams’ documentary.
The Charlton Pollard neighborhood was established by freed slaves who were dedicated to educating their community. Charles Pole Charlton was a freedman who arrived in Beaumont in 1869. He and Woodson Pipkin organized the first Black school in the community. This paved the way for Terry Joseph Charlton Sr. and T.T. Pollard, who later became principals at Black schools on the north and south ends of town.
The community school where adults learned to read and write originated at the Live Oak Baptist Church and later evolved to form Charlton-Pollard High School in the early 1900s. The church and the school were the anchors for the neighborhood, and the name Charlton-Pollard has remained in honor of its founders. Those who grew up there have overcome an enormous amount of adversity, especially the destruction that occurred in the 1940s.
“The Example” is a docudrama based on the Beaumont Race Riot of 1943. Williams grew up in Cleveland, Texas and was not aware of the riot until the early 2000s.
He said he recalls reading a line in a book that simply mentioned it in conjunction with Los Angeles and Detroit with no further details.
“Growing up in Southeast Texas, I’d never heard about this in my own history classes,” said Williams. He completed the documentary in 2016, at the same time the Tamir Rice case was settled in Ohio and similar stories were unfolding in Ferguson and Baltimore.
“Part of the impetus for the documentary was our frustration at the state of things,” said Williams.
There were five race riots that took place across the nation in 1943. The first occurred in Mobile, Ala,, in May after 12 Black men received job promotions at a shipping company. Wartime defense production opened up opportunities for higher paying jobs. Cities producing munitions, tanks and aircraft were overcrowded and food was in short supply.
In June, riots broke out in Los Angeles, Beaumont and Detroit.
In August, it happened in Harlem. Other stressors cited by the NAACP at the time were a shortage of affordable housing, discrimination in employment, lack of minority representation, and police brutality.
Leading up to the race riot in Beaumont, several fights had broken out between Blacks and whites as the huge influx of defense workers vyed for seats on segregated buses. The Klu Klux Klan was planning a regional rally as Black citizens were preparing to celebrate Juneteenth. Tension was high at the Pennsylvania shipyard over competition for skilled trade positions after the government called for a ban on racial and religious discrimination with Executive Order 8802.
In mid June, a Black man was accused of assaulting the daughter of a shipyard worker. That evening, thousands of shipyard workers and other citizens marched to city jail. Even though the accuser could not positively identify the suspect, white workers armed with guns, bats, and axes began breaking into Black businesses downtown.
Hundreds of Black people were assaulted, buildings were burned, and more than 100 homes were ransacked. Three people died as a result. The Mayor declared Beaumont to be under martial law, inviting a force of 1800 guardsmen, 100 state police and 75 Texas Rangers. The city was shut down, Juneteenth celebrations were canceled, and Black citizens were not allowed to go to work.
This is the backdrop of “The Example.” Rather than preaching a particular viewpoint, it forces the question of what legacy we leave and what kind of example we make. The central characters reflect lessons on respect, changes of perspective, and the moral choices we instill in our children.
Williams’ colleagues, director Wyatt Cagle and producer Kenneth Dupuis conceived of the idea to make the core story speak to the essence of fatherhood.
From the perspective of how a man takes care of his family, how to handle fear, they highlighted these similarities that all people share. These universal themes promote the potential of our shared humanity, and how to coexist with people who have fundamentally different belief systems.
The majority of the cast and crew are from Lamar University’s Department of Communication and Media. The fact that this diverse group of people came together to make such a film is a testament to the progress that Beaumont and society has made since 1943.
The message still applies to the present day by addressing issues that have not yet been solved. Their work does service to moving forward by inspiring deeper conversations.
“This documentary has given us an opportunity to speak about race in a way that’s never been addressed before,” said Williams. “Art brings these meaningful discussions to life more than anything else.”
The production crew and cast fostered an open dialogue, without taboos, and a gentle acceptance of ignorance that provided a space for each contributor to learn something about the experiences of other ethnicities.
From the film’s development, through filming and post production, the story is meant to underline that communities can extend beyond the confines of race and that negative forces can be the catalyst for positive change.
“What I love about this story is that it reminds us, at the end of the day, we’re people. If we can look beyond anything else other than human connection, we can set an example for our neighbors.” said Kate Robards, one of the many talented actors in the film.
For more about the work of Gordon S. Williams, visit https://www.gordonswilliams.com/.
