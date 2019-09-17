Why do Monarchs matter?

Texas will soon see, or hope to see, orange and black butterflies with little white dots floating over their fall flowers. Many can already identify the Monarchs. They are the only known butterfly in North America that still migrates from Canada to Mexico. They pass right through Texas in late September through early November on their perilous journey South.
Why should we care if they make it? We humans have put so many obstacles in their way. Removal of their primary source of habitat for laying of eggs and caterpillars to feed on. Rushing cars. Removal of trees that serve as their overnight hotels or for them to get out from the rain.
It’s still an amazing wonder that they fight on to make the long flight South. Monarchs have been documented to travel over 2,000 miles to make it to their safe haven in the fir forests of Mexico. Monarchs travel 50-100 miles a day on average! The longest tracked Monarch flew 265 miles in one day.
Texas has had other problems in the past that hurt Monarchs (and hummingbirds). Hurricane Harvey decimated plant life all along the Gulf Coast in 2017. Some gardens still have not recovered or been replanted. Is this an opportunity to return yards to habitats that support these travelers?
Again, why should it matter? The answer is that Monarchs are pollinators. They have preferred plants to lay their eggs and raise caterpillars. More about that in a minute. But mostly they look for nectar plants to feed on as butterflies. Like bees, they move from plant to plant feeding on nectar, but also transfer pollen on their grasping hook-like feet as they go.
Monarchs feed on almost any flower that has nectar. They start with their host plant, the Milkweed, so named because of the milky (and extremely foul tasting) sap that comes from the broken leaves or stems of the plant. They have chosen Milkweed because birds and other predators have learned that the caterpillars and butterflies taste as awful as the plant that they eat!
Monarchs are happy going from Lantana to Marigolds to Salvias to Mistflower. They also love Purple Coneflower, Buttonbush, Joe Pye weed and Asters. It doesn’t matter if plants are in flower beds, or in pots, or containers on decks or patios. The key is not to spray pesticides or insecticides on or around the flowers or plants that you want Monarchs and other butterflies to land on!
Everyone loves to see a butterfly in their yard. But to make it as butterfly, they have to be caterpillars first. Many people randomly spray their flowers with insecticides to get rid of ‘worms’ on their plants without realizing that they are killing Monarch (and other) butterflies. Many caterpillars look as if they are destroying a plant by chomping down on the leaves, but they aren’t.
Milkweed is the Monarch’s preferred buffet for their caterpillars. It is also home to the mimic butterfly, The Queen, and a host of other critters. But only the Swamp Milkweed Beetle destroys the leaves making it not edible for the Monarch and Queen caterpillars. Even ugly aphids have a predator that needs to eat them—The Ladybug. Again, as with most gardening matters, patience is needed. Hold off running for the spray bottle and just let nature do its thing. The plant may look rough for a bit, but it all works out in the end.
Monarch caterpillars are a pretty, striped yellow, white and black. Right before they form their chrysalis, they turn a blackish color and may not move for two days. Again, patience is needed. They are not dead, just waiting for their best time. Then they form a “J” hook as they prepare to wrap themselves in their jewel-colored chrysalis.
Once the caterpillar has eaten its fill, it moves off to a safe, and usually hidden spot, to go into the chrysalis stage. It will remain in this beautiful green wrapping with tiny golden specks for about 10-14 days if not disturbed. Then the butterfly emerges and hangs onto its old shell as it fills its wings out and they harden to get ready for flight.
It’s not too late to play a part in this amazing story of the Monarch. There are plant sales, neighborhood nurseries and greenhouses that still have plants available to put in your yard. Try not to mow your roadsides, pastures and ditches until early November to let these travelers have a place to feed and rest. Put out shallow plates of fresh water for them to have a drink. Preferably in a sunny spot is best where they can warm their wings.
If you spot a caterpillar and want to have it moved to a safe place, please feel free to call the AgriLife office and leave word how you may be reached. However, if the chrysalis has formed, it is best not to move it if at all possible.
For even more information and fun about Monarchs and other butterflies, join the Walker County Master Gardeners on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Demonstration Gardens. The 10th Annual Butterfly Festival starts at 10 a.m. Butterfly Bingo starts at 10:30 a.m. with the Tag and Release at Noon. There will be other activities during the day such as crafts, face painting and garden tours. This is a free, family event!
If you have a question about Monarchs or the plants that they prefer, call the Walker County AgriLife Extension Office at 936-435-2426. The Walker County Extension Office is also on Facebook. Walker County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension/Facebook has been established to provide updates and information to Walker County residents and landowners on a timely basis. The Walker County Master Gardeners are also on Facebook! Check out both of these Facebook pages and hit "like" to join.
