Emergency crews were in cleanup mode Sunday morning when an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 45.
A report of a commercial vehicle crash was broadcasted at 7:10 a.m. on I-45 southbound near the 120 mile marker.
"Upon arrival, crews conferred with the driver, who claimed he was not injured. Crews then set up traffic scene protection for the crash," Crabbs Prairie VFD officials said via Facebook.
TX DOT contract employees arrived on scene and assisted with a lane closure so tow operators could safely remove the truck and trailer.
