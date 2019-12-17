A crash investigation is underway after a tractor trailer collided with a fire truck early Tuesday morning on Interstate 45, north of Huntsville.
Firefighters were extinguishing a fire inside the trailer of another 18 wheeler when a northbound truck collided with a booster engine that was providing a safety barrier for the crews.
No one was seriously injured in the crash.
According to Crabbs Prairie VFD officials, the initial call came in just after 4:30 a.m., bringing in units from Crabb’s Prairie and the Huntsville Fire Department, along with deputies from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety.
Crews blocked the outside lane of the interstate as they were extinguishing a fire inside of the tractor trailer.
During this initial attack on the fire, a passing 18 wheeler failed to move over for emergency vehicles that were blocking the outside lane and protecting the firefighters as they worked. The 18 wheeler struck the driver’s side of a Crabb’s Prairie unit, causing extensive damage to the apparatus.
As firefighters continued to work on extinguishing the fire, another truck drove through the barrier of cones outlining the safety zone and nearly struck several firefighters. That driver was stopped several miles away by sheriff deputies and given multiple citations.
Crews completed their tasks and returned to service without any additional incidents. The crash between the parked fire truck and 18 wheeler is under investigation by DPS. The Crabbs Prairie VFD apparatus was severely damaged and had to be towed away from the scene.
Fire Officials note that this morning’s close call is a reminder to be alert at all times and follow the state’s “Slow Down, Move Over” law, requiring drivers to either slow to at least 20 m.p.h. below the posted speed limit or vacate the lane closest to an emergency scene.
