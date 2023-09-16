Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Service Code allows the seller of an investment property to defer paying capital gains (dollars).
This takes place when the seller uses the sale proceeds to purchase a replacement property. There are rules and regulations you must follow.
Consult with your accountant to see if a 1031 exchange is right for you. If you decide to move forward, seek out a “Qualified Intermediary” (Exchanger) as spelled out in the IRS 1031 regulations.
Ask your accountant or local realtors who they recommend for a Qualified Intermediary to guide you through the legal steps of the 1031 exchange.
The new property purchased must be “like-kind” like the property you are selling. An example would be that you are selling Townhouses, you would need to purchase Townhouses or some other rental property. In a regular 1031 exchange your purchase will need to equal or be greater value than you sold your current property for.
Say you sold your Townhomes for $800,000, you would need to spend that or more to be legal in the exchange.
Property like your house or a vacation home does not qualify for the exchange. It is for investment property, not property for personal use.
The 1031 exchange is set up for business or investment properties. There are steps you need to take.
When selling your property, you need to make a list of the similar property/properties you would like to purchase. You decide which to invest in and make sure you follow the 1031 exchange rules.
You could cost yourself to pay capital gains taxes if not done in a timely manner. You do have 45 days from the date you sell your property to identify replacement properties. It must be put in writing and submitted to your qualified intermediary.
The money proceeds from your sale are placed with the intermediary at a secure bank. Your information will be reported to the IRS.
You have 180 days to make your new purchase/purchases. Your qualified intermediary will manage your transactions to make sure that they are legal.
They charge you a fee based on the money transaction involved. Be sure that your accountant knows what you are doing so that you will avoid pitfalls that are out there.
For an in-depth look at a 1031 exchange, look it up on the internet and educate yourself.
Keep in mind, one day down the road, you will have to pay some kind of capital gains tax.
Jimmy D. Henry is a former Walker County Commissioner. He is a lifelong businessman with management in retail sales. Henry is a published author of The Key to Understanding Credit. His book is available in print and digital on amazon.com.
