Trustee Trey Wharton is the newly elected school board president of Huntsville Independent School District, assuming the position Tuesday night.
Wharton was the only nominee for the position, which was previously held by Rissie Owens — the selection for new board vice president. Tracy Stoudt assumed the role of board secretary. Wharton was first elected to the HISD Board of Trustees in 2015. His current term will expire in November 2021.
The slate was approved with a unanimous vote of 7-0.
Wharton is the owner of Huntsville-based Wharton Insurance Network. He is a previous chairman for the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce and has served as the HISD board secretary since November 2016.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the HISD officials swore in new member Cathy Schweitzer and re-elected member Dr. Karin Olson-Williams. Schweitzer replaces Sam Moak, who withdrew from the race. Both Schweitzer and Williams were unopposed in the Nov. 3 election.
The next scheduled meeting for the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Dec. 17.
