Stan McGinley purchased 360 acres on the edge of the Sam Houston National Forest in 2007 after a five year search. His goal was to create a vineyard and make amazing wine on site from estate grown grapes. On March 25, West Sandy Creek Winery will celebrate the fourth anniversary of opening their tasting room to the public.
The celebration will be held from noon to 7 p.m. with free cake and live music by Guthrie Jones, an eclectic, acoustic two-piece band known for their home-grown Texas originals and classic covers flavored with blues, folk, reggae, and rock.
Guests can enter a drawing for an overnight stay in the Forest View cabin at the event and the winner will be chosen that day on Facebook Live.
Stan’s son Sandy McGinley is a hands-on proprietor who is normally out front serving and engaging with customers. This direct line of communication gives him a level of understanding about clientele that cannot be replicated from behind a desk. He is an active listener who gives a tremendous amount of thought to what customers like in order to lead them to a wine they will love.
For new customers, he will often start with a few questions and then provide a sample tasting to see the reaction before making recommendations on tasting flights or bottles.
Whether you sit inside the tasting room or on the patio, the expansive view of the property is satisfyingly similar to a California vineyard.
Stan’s wife Ingrid serves as co-manager and event coordinator. Wine pairing dinners, Bingo, and Murder Mystery Night have proven to be popular with patrons, as well as the addition of live music. The lineup of artists who play on the patio each weekend is curated to add energy to the ambiance without being too loud to have a conversation.
When you pair Stan’s attentive service with the friendliness of the staff and the thoughtfully prepared food that Ingrid brings to the table, the experience is made complete. They do allow guests to bring their own food, but the house charcuterie board is highly recommended.
The purpose of the anniversary party is to say thank you to the patrons who have supported the winery. Community partnerships are a top priority for the McGinleys, who have been a constant on the wine scene at local events sponsored by the Huntsville Downtown Business Alliance and the Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
The McGinleys have provided top notch service and quality wines at Wine Down Shop Small, The Wine Knot at Fair on the Square, Diva Night, and have contributed to many other fundraisers that benefit area nonprofits and churches. They are also avid supporters of the Richards Volunteer Fire Department.
“The smiles we see when people drink a product that was grown and made on this property connects us to an emotion that we share. Civic pride,” said Sandy. “Sharing milestones with our patrons also allows us to reconnect with our own experiences. That’s a large part of what gets us up in the morning.”
The winery offers visitors more than just wine tasting. For special occasions, the patio can be reserved with wine service from the outdoor bar. For couples, families, and small groups, they have four luxury cabins available for rent through Airbnb. Each has a fully stocked kitchen and an outdoor fire pit with firewood provided.
The winery is also a Harvest Host site with four RV spots for members. There are no electrical hookups but they do allow generators. Other options are also available for larger private parties.
Overnight guests can fish in the stocked pond and purchase carrots from the tasting room to feed the goats, horses and zebronkeys (a zebra donkey mixed breed) that live on site. They also have a family friendly nine month old camel named Sadeeq that guests can bottle feed.
Building the winery was a lifelong dream for Stan, who fell in love with wine making in Northern Italy in the 60s. Stan retired to Walker County after a 40 year career as the Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Saudi Aramco.
They began by propagating red and white varietals on five acres in 2009 with a goal of growing enough fruit to produce all of their wine in house. They concentrated on grapes that thrive in a hot and humid climate with guidance from Fritz Westover. He is the viticulturist who first served as their ag extension agent and is now an independent consultant for the winery.
Lenoir, a black Spanish grape, and Blanc du Bois, an American hybrid white wine grape are the varietals that have proven to flourish.
The McGinleys are now working with Westover and nurseries in California and Georgia to introduce new grapes to the vineyard. These are Lomanto, a Texas hybrid red wine grape that is especially disease resistant, and Errante Noir, which is similar to cabernet and has great blending potential.
The mission in production is to maintain consistency in the process while showcasing the unique nuance of flavors in each harvest. Their wines have received recognition at the Texas International Wine Competition, the Lone Star International Wine Competition, and the Finger Lakes International Wine Competition.
Their best selling and most awarded wines are the Blanc du Bois Dry Estate Wines and Bounty Land Crossings blends, but they also make table reds, rose’, white port and sweet wines that are specially designed for the Texas palate. Their red wines are aged in oak barrels up to 18 months and some have aged incredibly well after bottling, like the 2014 Lenoir.
The history of the land dates back to the Texas Revolution. At one time, the property was three separate tracts of ”Bounty Lands” that were awarded to soldiers for their service in the Texas Volunteer Army. As a veteran family, this piece of history is a source of pride for the McGinleys. Their Bounty Lands Crossings red blend is named in honor of this heritage.
Their commitment has been tested repeatedly, but it has made them more resilient. The tasting room was only open for a year before they were forced to close to the public during the pandemic. Creating other income streams allowed them to keep their staff intact. They were able to continue sales by becoming a drive-through operation with a food truck on site. They also began shipping wine, which is still a popular option for those who want to gift their wine to out of state residents.
The freeze of 2021 forced them to adapt further after losing a large portion of wine producing vines. They have imported California chardonnay and Italian prosecco to supplement their offerings and continue to give guests a range of choices while they regenerate the vineyard.
Their success has been cultivated by a dedicated team that includes Sam Houston State University and out of state college students along with Megan McCready of the 4M Agency. While attending a meeting at the winery before it opened to the public, McCready realized that many of the things Sandy wanted to achieve for the business could be accomplished by her agency.
They joined forces in 2018 and she handles marketing, social media, graphic design and video production while Sandy and Ingrid focus on the anchor elements of the business. For a glimpse of how McCready’s work celebrates what they do, she created a “Vine to Glass” video as a love letter to Stan: https://youtu.be/Nc_IEthJmzg.
Live music happens on the patio every Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. Learn more about their wines, events and accommodations by visiting their website at https://www.wscwinery.com/.
