Trinity, TX (77320)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.