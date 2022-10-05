The Feathered Nest Welsh Craft Center is a well-hidden gem, just 11 miles from Huntsville.
Co-owner Tania Kirk has devised a welcoming space with plenty of room for both seasoned potters and aspiring artists to explore their creativity. Kirk offers one on one instruction, group classes and a private party room for special events. During open hours, patrons can also purchase and paint a large selection of ready made ceramics that start at just $5.
Kirk opened her business last fall with Nancy Smith, who owns A-1 Smith Septic. They became friends through Kirk’s husband, Robert. Smith was looking for an entrepreneur to start a business in the building next door and said to Kirk she would love for someone to open a pottery studio in the area. Kirk studied ceramics in the UK and offered to give instruction. Smith has become a mentor to Kirk and the two are now buiness partners.
“Nancy has supported me in an incredible way,” said Kirk. “She’s an amazing lady.”
The Nest is open from Tuesday through Sunday. The cost for instruction starts at $20 per person to handbuild a large range of items. The price includes glazing and firing. Kirk will be offering pop up studios with a potters wheel at the Rodeo Food Court beginning Oct. 8. Kirk invites anyone who is curious about the process of using a potter’s wheel to come and watch the work.
“I am seeking the support of Huntsville residents,” said Kirk. “Once people come out and experience the space, they become part of our creative circle.”
Most of their patrons come from New Waverly and Madisonville. The Nest has gained more exposure in recent months thanks to Diane Holman of Hometown Arts. Aside from making and teaching pottery, Kirk strives to integrate her love for the craft into charitable acts that benefit the community.
Beginning Friday, Oct. 21, part one of a three-stage charity event is set. Patrons can drop in from 2 to 9 p.m. to create items or donate funds for a children’s studio at the Journey Through Bethlehem in December. Guests are welcome to bring drinks and snacks. Clay will be available to hand build bowls, lamps, candle holders and jewelry pieces to be fired in an authentic outdoor kiln in November.
On Friday, Nov. 4, patrons are invited back to gather around the fire pit starting at 1 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a camping chair, marshmallows to roast and cider to drink as they witness the type of firing techniques used in ancient times. Ceramic pieces made over the past weeks will be filled with organic material to provide natural color during firing. The works will be sold at the Journey to Bethlehem Marketplace to benefit the children’s studio at the event on Dec. 2 and 3.
Kirk grew up in South Wales and was first introduced to the art form at age 16. She attended Swansea University studying Industrial Ceramics and ran her own studio, Agape Pottery in her early 20s. Kirk moved to Texas to marry her “Texas Hunk” Robert Kirk 19 years ago. They have two children, who Tania has homeschooled.
Her daughter is likely to be found at the potter’s wheel. Their mantra is Relax. Craft. Repeat. Kirk says part of her love of making pottery serves as advocacy for mental health. She understands that many people are experiencing anxiety and grief from losses and isolation during the pandemic. Part of the thought process behind creating the Nest was to give people a safe place to be and heal through making art.
The Feathered Nest is located at 313 FM 3478, off FM 980. To learn more about classes and events, visit their website at https://thenest3478.com/ or call 936-355-6322. To learn more about other artists and their events in the Huntsville area, visit Hometown Arts on Facebook.
