As Sam Houston State University (SHSU) welcomes a new class of students, area residents will begin to see the town turn orange and white through an effort by the SHSU Student Affairs. Paint the Town Orange and White officially begins Friday, Aug. 11, as returning and new students begin moving into Huntsville.
Dr. Andrew Miller, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs, said the idea for Paint the Town Orange and White originated with the intention of partnering with local businesses to create a connection between the university and the town.
Local Huntsville business owner have partnered with Student Affairs in welcoming back all SHSU students by displaying Bearkat signs and gear all around town.
“This is our local restaurants and shops way of saying, ‘we are the community and we are excited you are here and contributing to our community as well’,” Dr. Miller said. “There was intentional thought put forth in our partnerships with local businesses.”
Businesses that participate will be entered into a contest for most spirited business, with a chance to win a Bearkat spirit basket.
Dr. Miller is known for his expertise of the university, the community, and passion for fostering a positive environment for students.
“We hope that Paint the Town will continue throughout the two week time that Bearkat Kickoff takes place,” Dr. Miller said. “The past two years have been different than others. We welcomed our largest class of freshman in 2022-23 and this year we anticipate adding to that breaking last year’s record.”
Dr. Miller said the estimated increase is a few hundred more freshman in 2023-24.
“We want to create enthusiasm in not only the Bearkat community but the Huntsville community as a whole. And ultimately the idea is to create a fond sense of connection between the students time at Sam Houston and in Huntsville,” Dr. Miller said. “So much so that they might even be encouraged to remain engaged in the community after they graduate.”
He noted the recent opening of Adler Toy Store, owned by two SHSU alum who moved away for a few years. He pointed out that it was their love for Huntsville and the community while they lived here that brought them back to raise their family and build a business here.
“And all that (sense of community) starts with Day 1 when students arrive,” Dr. Miller said.
Paint the Town Orange and White is the official start to Bearkat Kickoff. First year students will be moving in Friday, Aug. 11-13, with Kickoff activities beginning Aug. 13. Upperclassmen will have until Aug. 20 to move in. The first day of class at SHSU will be Monday, Aug. 21.
New students, families, and guests will be introduced to President Alisa White and the university community during New Student Convocation, a ceremony commemorating the beginning of new students’ academic journey. New Student Convocation also serves as Day 1 of Bearkat Kickoff. The event will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.
Bearkat Kickoff is SHSU’s official freshman welcome week program into academic and campus life at SHSU. During Bearkat Kickoff, students will explore theful campus, develop new friendships, learn about SHSU’s culture, and connect to resources — all planned to prepare students for the SHSU college experience.
Visit www.shsu.edu/bearkat-kickoff for a full schedule of Bearkat Kickoff.
For more information on Bearkat Kickoff or Paint the Town Orange and White, contact Student Affairs with any questions at bearkatkickoff@shsu.edu
Local businesses participating in Paint the Town Orange and White include:
- Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce
- Huntsville Item
- Color Bar
- Heartfield Florist
- Rejuv
- Attorney General
- Perfect Nails
- One Music Square
- Café Texan
- Square One Nutrition
- Sam’s Table
- Roche Family Dentistry
- Fabric Carousel
- Barefoot
- Papa Johns
- Bonnie’s Hideout
- The Facemaker
- Cloud Nine
- City of Huntsville Main Street
- Kathy’s Nails/Tan Cleaners
- Western Financial
- Mayflower
- Sipsy’s
- Ink Slingers
- Insomnia Cookies
- Studio Wellness Center
- Humphreys
- Hot Works
